Craghoppers is a global outdoor apparel brand that is on a mission to design the most sustainable and innovative outdoor kits for every adventure and environment. The brand was founded in the UK in 1965, and has since become known for its high quality kit and high quality values — proudly standing against the gender pay gap and modern slavery, and for sustainability, mindfully made products, and corporate responsibility.
Craghoppers puts this strong set of values at the center of everything it does, including influencer marketing. In the article below, Becky Brooks, global social media manager at Craghoppers shares how her team used creativity and the love of the outdoors to garner buzz and attention for their brand and products.
“Intention and audience expertise were both at the heart of our creative process for this awareness campaign. Craghoppers stands for sustainability, so we knew we would never do a mass gifting campaign. Instead we wanted to do something that both our consumers and influencer partners would be truly excited about, and, of course, get them to what really matters — the great outdoors.” — Becky Brooks, global social media manager at Craghoppers
Becky and her team wanted to build awareness for Craghoppers and create excitement and engagement amongst their target audience ahead of their autumn 2023 collection launch. The team knew they wanted to break away from the status quo and try something new, exciting, and fun. In order to figure out what type of campaign made most sense for their brand, the team:
Based on all of this, the team came up with their “This Is Our North” influencer marketing campaign: 20 hidden golden tickets, 20 thrilling outdoor locations, and a variety of fun prizes to be won, including bespoke cans of Northern Monk beer, vouchers for Craghoppers’ kits, and a holiday Lake District, a popular mountainous national park in North West England.
“We wanted to partner with influencers for this campaign in order to ensure it reached a wider audience. Using Traackr’s influencer marketing platform, we found a few new, local influencers to add into our existing network. We also kind of stretched the term ‘influencer’ in ‘influencer marketing campaign’, because we asked Craghoppers and Northern Monk employees to help with hiding a few of the golden tickets! In a way this fit perfectly with the theme of the campaign — local outdoor enthusiasts going where they love to be the most!”— Becky Brooks, global social media manager at Craghoppers
Although Becky and her team already had a few influencers that they had worked with in the past, they wanted to partner some new influencers for this campaign. So, the first order of business was to find and vet 10 great influencer partners. To do this, they used Traackr’s influencer marketing platform to evaluate:
Once Becky and her team confirmed their list of influencers, they reached out to each of them letting them know that they wanted them to be paid partners. Every influencer that agreed to the partnership was then sent:
“We were so delighted with the results from this campaign! In addition to its incredible performance on social, we received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from both the influencers and consumers. We saw folks traveling quite far to find the tickets, and many of them said that the campaign made them feel like a kid again.” — Becky Brooks, global social media manager at Craghoppers
Starting off with a bang, the Instagram Reel that Craghoppers posted to announce the campaign quickly became their highest performing Reel of all time. In terms of overall performance, This Is Our North became Craghoppers’ highest performing social campaign of 2023, resulting in:
Also, with in two days:
Last, Craghoppers used this campaign as a way to drum up consumer interest for UGC (user generated content). On the back of each specialized Northern Monk can was a prompt for each consumer to take a photo, and then post it on social media with #ThisIsOurNorth in order to win £500 of Craghoppers products.
Given the massive success that the team saw with this inaugural campaign, they plan to do it again next year. In the meantime, if you want to stay up to date on the amazing work that Becky and her team are doing at Craghoppers, follow the brand on Instagram at @craghoppers.