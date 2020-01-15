Matters of Influence
Featured Articles

A Framework for Content Marketing & Influencer Strategy

June 30, 2014
Eva Papadimitriou

Content Marketing and Influencer Strategy must work together for either to be successful. 90% of the world’s data has been generated in the past 2 years; and while content marketing is approaching mass adoption, getting a message in front of the right people at the right time is as formidable as it is essential. To rise above the noise, convey a message and mobilize buyers, content marketers are turning to influencers.

This framework  shows how content marketing and influencer strategy can together generate results.  

A framework for Content marketing & Influencer strategy
 
 

Plan

Listen To Your Influencers To Gain Insights

You can learn a lot by simply listening to your audience and influencers.

Create

Involve Your Influencers In Your Content

By involving influencers in your content, you’re enriching the expertise you bring to the table & expanding your reach to a relevant audience of potential customers.

Distribute

Light Up The Right Nodes In The Community

Your ability to light up the right nodes in the online community will make people pay attention to your content and your ideas. Influencers are these nodes.

Measure

Measure Against Your Business Goals

Measure the impact each type of content can have on a given business goal from awareness to lead generation to sales and advocacy.   Download the Ultimate Guide to Content Marketing & Influencer Strategy to learn how to:

  • Actively Listen to Influencers for Content Insights
  • Collaboratively Produce Content with Influencers
  • Get Started & Maintain Momentum

