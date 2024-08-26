Lip makeup has come a long way since the classic red lipstick reigned supreme. Now creators and consumers have a plethora of products available to them from tinted lip balms, to lip oils, to melting lipsticks, and more.
The colors and creativity in lip makeup has grown, too, with many opting to create and share personalized, or favorite “lip combos”.
Despite the preference to lock in a go-to lip combo, there are still quite a few lip makeup trends that make it on social media. The one that’s risen online recently (and has been spotted in beauty influencer marketing campaigns) is a very specific, and summery color…
According to Traackr’s beauty influencer marketing data, creators and their audiences have shown an increased interest in berry colored lip combinations. In the past year, more creators have mentioned lip products with berry colored tones, or created lip combinations that are aimed at creating a pigmented berry look.
Content Mentioning Berry Lips Terms, Comparing H1 2024 vs H1 2023
There was a wide range of products and brands that were mentioned alongside this trend, some of the most popular of these included Milk Makeup, NYX Cosmetics, e.l.f. Makeup, Saie Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Huda Beauty, Covergirl, L’Oréal Paris, and more.
Some of the creators that produced high performing content mentioning berry lips included:
