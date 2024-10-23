Over the past few years there have been quite a few trends making their way around social media that have maximalist roots — including print and texture mixing, creative / colorful makeup, layering techniques, and more.

Now, some of the tenant ideas of maximalism (e.g. the idea that you can tailor and get creative with anything) has made it into the mainstream. Folks who wouldn’t necessarily consider themselves maximalists, are embracing the chance to customize their looks in little ways.

The most recent example of this? Bag charms. Across social media, creators and consumers are accessorizing their bags with charms and trinkets, and some brands are already incorporating the trend into their fashion influencer marketing campaigns.

Keep reading to discover some of the brands, products, and trends that incorporate bag charms.

Bag Charms: Trending in Fashion Influencer Marketing

According to Traackr’s fashion influencer marketing data, creators and their audiences have shown an increased interest in bag charms. In the past year, more creators have mentioned charms as a way to personalize and accessorize their bags.

Content Mentioning Bag Charms, Comparing Jan 2023 - Aug 2023 vs Jan 2024 - Aug 2024

+339% activated influencers

+438% mentions

“Consumers are no longer just consumers, they are actively participating in the making and storytelling of brands. Social media trends that make their way around creator and social media communities are just one way that this kind of creative participation comes to light. My advice to brands that are looking to tap into this type of power is to make sure that they hold true to their values and image. Trends and creator partners are the most impactful when they truly align with your brand!” — Iris Coker, Director of Influencer Marketing at kate spade new york

There was a wide range of products and brands that were mentioned alongside this trend, some of the most popular of these included Coach, Labubu, kate spade new york, Birkin, Amazon, Loewe, and more.

Some of the creators that produced high performing content mentioning bag charmsincluded:

