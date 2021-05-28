Welcome back to our monthly series where we investigate which beauty brands are making waves with their influencer collaborations!



This month, we wanted to broaden our definition of influencer collaborations and look beyond just “traditional” paid engagements. Below we highlight a few brands that are doing a great job of investing in deep influencer relationships. The result? Complex engagements that are a mixture of organic, paid and long-term plays.



As usual, we used a pool of 42,022 influencers across the US and Europe to source data from for our analysis.

Make Up For Ever

Best influencer collab: Katy Degroot (@katy)

High engagement

Quality content



What makes it work?

Content trend hacking. Consumers love a good tutorial. In fact in our recent State of Influence: Beauty report, data showed that beauty routine content increased by 39% and engagements with those posts increased by 265% across all platforms (comparing 2020 to 2019). What made the Katy x Make Up For Ever collab work so well was that the content trend was well suited for the brand’s products. Katy posted a 5 part instagram story detailing Make Up For Ever’s 9 different primers - she describes the different use cases for each primer, discusses which ones she likes best, and then demonstrates where to use each one and why. The result is super rich content that promotes Make Up For Ever’s products without being too salesy.

Aurelia Skincare

Best influencer collab: Lisa Potter Dixon (@lisapotterdixon)

Quality content

Frequent posting

What makes it work?

Educational. Lisa Potter Dixon is undoubtedly a beauty expert - not only is she a makeup artist, she has written 3 bestselling books about beauty techniques. She brings this expertise to her content about Aurelia Skincare, often using her Instagram Stories to create content that is extremely educational while also feeling intimate. A few of her top Instagram Stories for Aurelia this year included: deep dives on product ingredients and what they do, and a “show and tell” where she films herself using her favorite products while detailing why she likes them.

NARS

Best influencer collab: Gary Thompson (@theplasticboy)

Quality content

Frequent posting

Deep relationship



What makes it work?

Brand affinity. Hard to tell exactly where the relationship started, but however it started, it’s going really well. Gary has mentioned NARS a lot during 2021, in fact our data shows he has mentioned them at least 98 times across platforms this year. The type of content ranges - sometimes Gary will just casually use NARS during a vlog alongside other brands’ products, other times he’ll produce a full-blown YouTube video with NARS products as a key focus. What keeps NARS top of mind for Gary? Brand affinity. In March, one of Gary’s followers asked what brands he recommends for males with his skin tone - NARS was one of two brands he recommended because of their wide range of foundation and concealer shades for deeper skin tones and the “unisex packaging”. Gary and NARS not only share the common value of inclusivity, but NARS shows real commitment to that value through the products it creates.

Caudalie

Best influencer collab: Stephanie Valentine (@glamzilla)

High engagement

Quality content

Deep relationship



What makes it work?

Transformational review. One of the top pieces of standalone content this year from Caudalie and Stephanie’s partnership is this TikTok review. What makes it work so well is that it’s not just a review, it’s a visual transformation. The video show’s Stephanie’s skin “transformation” over a 30 day period using Caudalie’s Vinoperfect product line. Stephanie’s followers not only get to see the results the product can produce for themselves, they get to see her real excitement about the product.

