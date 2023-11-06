Which beauty category is seeing the most amount of growth in influencer activity and engagement? According to Traackr’s recent Beauty State of Influence report, the fragrance category saw the biggest increase in activated influencers, mentions and engagements.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t a new trend. Fragrance has been a high performing beauty category since 2020 and influencers are constantly creating new types of content for the category, like “fragrance shopping hauls”.

So, which creators are at the forefront of this movement? We’ve compiled a list of the rising and top influencers in the fragrance industry to consider partnering with for your next campaign.

The Rising and Top Influencers in the Fragrance Industry:

1. Trey Bryant @treybryantstyle

2. Rashad Little @mrrlittle

3. Jus de Rose @jusderose

4. Paul Reacts - @paulreactss

5. Funmi Monet - @funmimonet

6. Professor Perfume - ​​@professorperfume

7. Fragrance knowledge @fragranceknowledge

8. Travaulya - @travaulyawallace

9. Petra Mocanu - @petra.mocanu

10. Beti @makeupsessions

11. FBFragrances @fbfragrances

12. Noel Thomas @thenoelthomas

13. Destiny @dessyxm

14. Frederic @perfume_ologie

