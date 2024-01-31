How To
10 Rising and Top Influencers in the Self-Development Industry

By 
Olivia Osborne
Jan 31, 2024

With the start of the new year, it is often a time to reflect on where we are and where we would like to be. With a little guidance from self-development and productivity creators, we can gather inspiration to create our ideal year. 

We’ve compiled a list of the rising and top influencers within the self-development industry to consider partnering with for your next campaign. 

To receive a deeper dive into each influencer, download our entire top influencers report. 

The Rising and Top Influencers in the Self-Development and/Productivity Industry: 

  1. Lavendaire - @lavendaire
  2. Mel Robbins @melrobbins
  3. Ali Abdaal @aliabdaal
  4. Matt D’Avella @mattdavella
  5. Jun Yuh  @jun_yuh
  6. Steven Bartlett @steven
  7. AJ Brown @ajtaughtyou
  8. Chloe Shih @chloe.shih
  9. Claire Jean @itsclairejean
  10.  Kristen West @thecenteredlifeco

Download our full top influencers report to see stats, content, and our analysis on why these influencers are so compelling!  

Our goal with this series is to help you discover new potential partners and content styles, so you can make your next influencer marketing campaign the best one yet. See our full archive of top influencer lists to find your next influencer partner. 

