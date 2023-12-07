Curly hair care influencers have emerged as trailblazers empowering individuals to embrace and celebrate their natural curls. Through engaging content, they offer valuable tips, product recommendations, and step-by-step tutorials tailored to the unique needs of curly hair.

For your next curly care campaign we have compiled a list of the 10 rising and top influencers in the curly hair care industry.

If you want the full rundown and a deeper dive on each influencer be sure to download our full 10 Rising and Top Influencers in the Curly Hair Care Industry report.

The Rising and Top Influencers in the Curly Hair Care Industry:

Kia @curlswithkia Shaneal @curlcodeblack Denisha @naturally.nish Whitney White @naptural85 Océane @olovesuuu Vanel @vvvanel Kenza @kenzablkn Curly Cooper @curlycooper26 Sophie Marie @sophiemariecurly Keke Kurly @kekekurly

Download our full top influencers report to see stats, content, and our analysis on why these influencers are so compelling!

Our goal with this series is to help you discover new potential partners and content styles, so you can make your next influencer marketing campaign the best one yet. See our full archive of top influencer lists to find your next influencer partner.