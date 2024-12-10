Jumping into a theme created by a big cultural moment (like a movie premier) has become a common tactic in the marketing world. For example, when the Barbie movie premiered in July 2023, many brands released Barbie-themed products and Barbie-themed influencer campaigns. This happened at such volume and with such success that some reporters even gave this phenomena its own names — Barbiemania and #Barbiecore.

Given this, it should be no surprise that many brands applied this same tactic for the long-awaited Wicked movie, which premiered on November 22, 2024.

In fact, ahead of the Wicked movie premier, influencer campaigns took center stage, fueling excitement across social media. From October 1 to November 8, 2024, over 2,900 influencers created more than 11,600 social posts about the movie, generating an impressive 154 million engagements and 841 million video views. Brands, creators, and retailers are capitalizing on this buzz, with some influencer campaigns leading the charge in terms of visibility and engagement.

Top Influencer Campaigns and Brand Collaborations for Wicked

Among the most impactful influencer-driven campaigns tied to the Wicked movie, beauty brand partnerships have stood out. Ariana Grande's r.e.m. Beauty has seen the most significant engagement, with the brand’s collaboration featuring both Galinda and Elphaba themed makeup collections. Other major beauty collaborations include partnerships with Ulta, OPI, and Beekman 1802, all generating substantial traction across social media platforms.

In total, these influencer campaigns have played a critical role in driving product awareness and movie hype ahead of the theatrical release.

Most Impactful Beauty Brand Campaigns (by VIT earned)

In order to compare the impact and consumer sentiment of the following brand collaborations on social media, we compiled the following data from analyzing a sample set of 114,755 creators located in the United States and Europe who have audiences interested in common lifestyle categories. This specific data set is focused on the date range from October 1, 2024 to November 8, 2024.

Wicked x r.e.m. Beauty

VIT Score: 213K

Activated Influencers: 560

Mentions: 1,660

Description: Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. Beauty continues to dominate with its Wicked-inspired makeup palettes and exclusive merchandise, creating significant buzz on social media.

Wicked x Ulta

VIT Score: 15.7K

Activated Influencers: 419

Mentions: 1,810

Description: Ulta's collaboration with Wicked has generated impressive engagement, with influencers showcasing exclusive product drops.

Wicked x OPI

VIT Score: 5,610

Activated Influencers: 169

Mentions: 350

Description: The Wicked-themed nail polish collection by OPI has sparked creative nail art tutorials from influencers across platforms.

Wicked x Beekman 1802

VIT Score: 1,220

Activated Influencers: 395

Mentions: 787

Description: Beekman 1802’s collaboration has seen strong engagement, with influencers promoting limited-edition skincare products inspired by the movie.

Wicked x IT Cosmetics

VIT Score: 814

Activated Influencers: 86

Mentions: 144

Description: IT Cosmetics has tapped into the Wicked theme, leveraging influencer content to promote their product line.

Wicked x Conair

VIT Score: 519

Activated Influencers: 68

Mentions: 149

Description: Conair’s Wicked-inspired styling tools have been spotlighted by influencers, sparking engagement from beauty enthusiasts.

Wicked x Shark Beauty

VIT Score: 676

Activated Influencers: 10

Mentions: 11

Description: Despite being a smaller campaign, Shark Beauty has garnered attention through select influencer partnerships.

Retailer Influencer Campaigns Drive Buzz Around Wicked Movie Merch

Retailers like Ulta, Target, Walmart, and Amazon also launched Wicked-themed collections with influencer campaigns. These campaigns are pivotal in creating product buzz and establishing retail brands in the conversation around the movie.

Most Impactful Retailer Brand Campaigns (by VIT earned)

Wicked x Ulta

VIT Score: 9.7K

Activated Influencers: 338

Mentions: 762

Description: Ulta’s collaboration has been one of the most prominent, with influencers creating content around exclusive Wicked-themed beauty products.

Wicked x Target

VIT Score: 2.6K

Activated Influencers: 221

Mentions: 399

Description: Target’s Wicked-themed collections have been widely promoted through influencer posts, helping the retailer gain traction in the pop culture conversation.

Wicked x Amazon

VIT Score: 1.3K

Activated Influencers: 118

Mentions: 282

Description: Amazon’s selection of Wicked-branded products has received influencer attention, fueling sales and brand awareness.

Wicked x Walmart

VIT Score: 468

Activated Influencers: 92

Mentions: 148

Description: Walmart’s Wicked products are getting some spotlight, though to a lesser extent compared to Ulta and Target.

Many brands are capitalizing on the pop culture moment and looking to solidify themselves in the conversation through limited Wicked-themed product collections and collaborations.

Fashion, CPG, and Lifestyle Influencer Campaigns Earn Attention for Wicked-Themed Products

Beauty and retailer brands aren’t the only ones leveraging the Wicked movie-mania. Fashion, CPG, and lifestyle brands have also gotten into the mix, promoting Wicked-themed products through influencer campaigns as well.

Most Impactful Fashion, CPG, and Lifestyle Influencer Campaigns (by VIT Score)

Wicked x Stanley Brand

VIT Score: 3.8K

Activated Influencers: 108

Mentions: 170

Description: Stanley's collaboration with Wicked has brought the brand into the pop culture conversation, with influencers showcasing themed drinkware and accessories.

Wicked x Beis

VIT Score: 2.7K

Activated Influencers: 65

Mentions: 127

Description: Beis’ Wicked-themed luggage collection has made waves, thanks to influencer content showing off the stylish designs.

Wicked x Starbucks

VIT Score: 808

Activated Influencers: 112

Mentions: 194

Description: Starbucks’ limited-edition cups and accessories inspired by the Wicked movie have been promoted by influencers, creating excitement around the brand.

Wicked x Crocs

VIT Score: 450

Activated Influencers: 33

Mentions: 56

Description: Crocs’ Wicked collection has been part of influencer campaigns featuring the iconic footwear, creating buzz among fashion-forward followers.

Wicked x Aldo

VIT Score: 392

Activated Influencers: 71

Mentions: 137

Description: Aldo’s Wicked-inspired footwear collaboration has garnered attention through influencer-driven content across various platforms.

Wicked x H&M

VIT Score: 192

Activated Influencers: 17

Mentions: 24

Description: H&M’s Wicked collection has had a more niche impact, with select influencers sharing content about the brand’s offerings.

Wicked x Claire’s

VIT Score: 121

Activated Influencers: 8

Mentions: 9

Description: Claire’s collaboration has been smaller but still managed to attract attention through influencer posts.

Wicked x Bombas