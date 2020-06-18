Blog
What’s New in Traackr: June 2020 Edition

Justin Dorfman
June 18, 2020

As we close out Q2 of 2020, we wanted to take a moment to provide a quick recap of the latest additions to Traackr and a preview of some of the exciting things we’re currently working on that will be coming soon to the platform.

In this edition of “What’s New in Traackr”, you’ll learn about the following capabilities:

  1. NEW: TikTok
  2. NEW: Budget Optimization 
  3. COMING SOON: Asia-Pacific Support & Coverage
  4. COMING SOON: Audience Insights for Facebook & YouTube
  5. COMING SOON: Link Tracking & Conversion Metrics

If you’re a current Traackr customer, log into your account and give these new capabilities a try. We’re excited to hear what you think.
And for those new to Traackr and interested in learning more, let’s get you set up with a demo of the platform.

