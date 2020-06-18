As we close out Q2 of 2020, we wanted to take a moment to provide a quick recap of the latest additions to Traackr and a preview of some of the exciting things we’re currently working on that will be coming soon to the platform.



In this edition of “What’s New in Traackr”, you’ll learn about the following capabilities:



NEW: TikTok NEW: Budget Optimization COMING SOON: Asia-Pacific Support & Coverage COMING SOON: Audience Insights for Facebook & YouTube COMING SOON: Link Tracking & Conversion Metrics



If you’re a current Traackr customer, log into your account and give these new capabilities a try. We’re excited to hear what you think.

And for those new to Traackr and interested in learning more, let’s get you set up with a demo of the platform.