Traackr News

Introducing Traackr’s Relationship Funnel

Eva Papadimitriou
read
August 5, 2015

Stay in the know

Sign up to get influencer marketing strategies, insights, and event invites sent to your inbox.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.

Subscribe

Sign up to get influencer marketing strategies, insights, and event invites sent to your inbox.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.

Beauty Brand Leaderboard

An interactive app ranking 1,000+ beauty brands by influencer marketing performance.
Discover Traackr

From getting on the radar of your influencers to activating brand advocacy among them, influencer engagement is a process - but it doesn't have to be a difficult one. The key to building relationships with your influencers is to understand, first, that there are different stages of engagement throughout the relationship process.

As companies decide where to invest their limited marketing resources, there is a distinct opportunity to focus on investing in relationships. — Lee Odden

This week, we introduced Traackr's Relationship Funnel, and the ability to track the 5 key stages of your influencer relationships within the platform — from awareness to advocacy. The goal of this new feature is to help users monitor where each unique relationship is in the influencer engagement journey, in order to build successful strategies and measure progress.

Track your influencer relationships

You wouldn’t propose on your first date – Don’t jump the gun in your influencer relationships.

Now you can update and view precisely which key stage your influencers are in, track your progress, and better understand when it's time to propose. Climbing the ladder of social engagement is easier when you can see where you are and know where you are going.

Set ownership of an influencer relationship to make cross-team collaboration easy, too. Any time a relationship owner or relationship stage is set to an influencer, the activity will be added to the conversation history, along with the rest of your engagement history, so you can track influencers' progress through the relationship funnel.

Manage your relationship funnel

Taking an influencer from completely unaware to an advocate for your brand or message is possible.

You can visualize the process in Traackr's Relationship Funnel, and watch your influencer relationships progress over time.

Influencer Relationship Funnel - Traackr

Influencer discovery is just the first step of influencer marketing programs. Understanding your relationships, managing conversations, tracking your progress, and measuring your success are the next key steps in building a successful influencer program.

Share the love

Related stories

Influencer Marketing Careers
Top Responsibilities for Influencer Marketing Jobs
Influencer Marketing Careers
How to Write a Standout Resume for Influencer Marketing Jobs
Top Influencers
6 Rising Health and Fitness Influencers to Follow
No items found.

Ready to Get Started?

Contact Sales
The System of Record for Data-Driven Influencer Marketing
Product
Why Traackr
For Brands
For Ecommerce
For CMOs
For Agencies
Company
About
Customers
Careers
Press
Contact
Use cases
Organic Campaigns
Paid Campaigns
Affiliate Programs & Social Commerce
Influencer Discovery & Vetting
Coordination & Visibility
Governance & Compliance
Investment Optimization
Measurement Standardization
Benchmarking
Competitive Intelligence
Resources
Case Studies
Guides and How-Tos
State of Influence Reports
Newsletter
Don’t miss these
Beauty Brand Leaderboard
In July 2022, about 34k influencers in US mentioned 997 beauty brands. Collectively, they generated 1.2m VIT.
Benchmark your brand
Influencer Marketing Job Board
The podcast that gives you access to the most sought after experts in influencer marketing.
Listen now
IM ROI Calculator
Calculate Your ROI with Traackr and improve the performance of your paid influencer programs by between 15-70%.
Calculate your ROI
Latest from the blog
Top Responsibilities for Influencer Marketing Jobs
How to Write a Standout Resume for Influencer Marketing Jobs
6 Rising Health and Fitness Influencers to Follow
See More
Subscribe to monthly influencer marketing insights from your peers.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to analyze traffic and provide you a better experience while using our site. Feel free to check out our cookie policy for more information.
CloseAccept Cookies