We’re excited to announce that Traackr is the first influencer marketing solution to receive Privacy Shield Certification. Although this may not be the “sexiest” update, it’s a very important one and something that we at Traackr are extremely proud of.



For those not familiar with the Privacy Shield, it was created by the U.S. Department of Commerce, European Commission, and Swiss Administration to provide companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union and Switzerland to the U.S.



The Privacy Shield is composed of 23 principles that ensure strong data protection and privacy practices from participating organizations that, once certified, are enforceable under U.S. Law.



As the data-driven influencer marketing platform, it’s our commitment to not only provide our customers with the broadest global data coverage and deepest influencer insights, but to do this in a way that is secure, safe, and protects their best interests.



Anyone can say they take data protection seriously, but being the first influencer marketing solution to receive this certification demonstrates our effort and commitment in ensuring global data privacy compliance for our customers.



All global organizations should become familiar with the Privacy Shield and consider it in their evaluation of potential data partners. The Privacy Shield website provides a searchable index of certified organizations and is a useful resource for this.

