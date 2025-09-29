A Traackr and Glossy survey found that 81% of marketers say that their biggest challenge in influencer marketing is finding the right creators to reach their target audience. Scrolling through endless feeds, guessing at brand alignment, and manually reviewing content slows down decisions and increases the risk of mismatched partnerships.
To solve this challenge, Traackr has launched AI Content Summaries, a new feature that allows marketers to instantly evaluate a creator’s content fit. By providing an AI-powered snapshot of voice, tone, topics, and brand mentions, marketers can move through vetting faster and with greater confidence.
AI Content Summaries give you an immediate, qualitative analysis of a creator’s content so you don’t have to waste hours manually combing through feeds. With this feature, you can:
By reducing the manual work of vetting, Traackr’s AI Content Summaries let marketers move faster without losing depth of insight.
The result? Faster decisions, fewer mismatches, and more impactful creator partnerships.
With AI Content Summaries, Traackr brings the same level of data-driven rigor to qualitative vetting as it has to performance metrics, audience integrity, and benchmarking. The outcome is simple: faster decisions, fewer surprises, and partnerships you can confidently stand behind.
To learn more about AI Content Summaries, or any of the other ways that Traackr can help you efficiently scale your influencer marketing programs, book a demo.