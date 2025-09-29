A Traackr and Glossy survey found that 81% of marketers say that their biggest challenge in influencer marketing is finding the right creators to reach their target audience. Scrolling through endless feeds, guessing at brand alignment, and manually reviewing content slows down decisions and increases the risk of mismatched partnerships.

To solve this challenge, Traackr has launched AI Content Summaries, a new feature that allows marketers to instantly evaluate a creator’s content fit. By providing an AI-powered snapshot of voice, tone, topics, and brand mentions, marketers can move through vetting faster and with greater confidence.

What are Traackr’s AI Content Summaries?

AI Content Summaries give you an immediate, qualitative analysis of a creator’s content so you don’t have to waste hours manually combing through feeds. With this feature, you can:

Get clarity on voice, tone and sentiment. Grasp a creator's unique voice in seconds with an insightful summary of the tone and sentiments expressed in their content, and understand whether their style aligns with your brand.





Spot consistent topics. See which themes they consistently talk about and care about.





See which themes they consistently talk about and care about. Review brand mentions. Identify both organic references and paid collaborations to assess alignment and conflicts.

How does this help your creator marketing program?

By reducing the manual work of vetting, Traackr’s AI Content Summaries let marketers move faster without losing depth of insight.

No more guessing at brand fit. Get an AI-powered view of whether a creator aligns before investing time or budget.





Faster, smarter vetting. Qualitative analysis at scale means you can keep up with the speed of modern campaigns.





Qualitative analysis at scale means you can keep up with the speed of modern campaigns. Focus on strategy, not sifting. Spend less time scrolling and more time building impactful creator partnerships.

The result? Faster decisions, fewer mismatches, and more impactful creator partnerships.

Ready to Elevate Your Vetting Process?

With AI Content Summaries, Traackr brings the same level of data-driven rigor to qualitative vetting as it has to performance metrics, audience integrity, and benchmarking. The outcome is simple: faster decisions, fewer surprises, and partnerships you can confidently stand behind.

To learn more about AI Content Summaries, or any of the other ways that Traackr can help you efficiently scale your influencer marketing programs, book a demo.