GRWM (Get Ready With Me) content has been the darling of beauty creator marketing. It gave audiences an intimate seat at the vanity—rituals, routines, and raw moments that felt authentic and new.

But what once fueled explosive engagement has become predictable, and the format is showing signs of exhaustion.

According to Traackr’s 2025 Beauty & Fashion Insights Report, GRWM posts are down 10% year over year, engagements have dropped 19%, and video views have fallen 17%.

In a world where creator activity is at an all-time high, the problem isn’t visibility. It’s relevance.

Saturation Breeds Fatigue

GRWM worked because it felt fresh. It was spontaneous storytelling that pulled back the curtain. But ubiquity killed its charm. What started as an authentic peek into creators’ lives has hardened into a format on autopilot.

Even as beauty creators post more than ever (up double digits across makeup, skincare, and haircare) audience attention (measured by VIT—Traackr's weighted index of views, engagements, and brand impact) is slipping.

More volume + more sameness = Less impact

The Next Chapter: From Format to Feeling

If brands want to win back attention, they must stop asking “What format performs?” and start asking “What resonates emotionally?”

The most adaptive teams are already making that shift:

Spotting signals before they trend. Looking to the edges of creator behavior instead of chasing what's already saturated.





Tapping into culture, not just routine. Contextual storytelling beats product placement every time.

Prioritizing performance, not just presence. It's not about showing up more often but about showing up more meaningfully.

This is where Traackr’s VIT framework comes in. ​​VIT measures the four levers that truly drive impact—Volume, Influence, Frequency, and Quality—and turns them into actionable insights. Instead of just reporting on what happened, VIT explains why it happened and how to optimize for greater impact.

Who’s Rewriting the Playbook?

The brands breaking through are proving that relevance > repetition:

Rhode: Surged into the top 10 beauty brands with just 1% paid content. Growth was powered by organic creator love, not media spend.





Lululemon: Expanded beyond fitness, weaving into "day in the life" routines and cultural resets. This shift unlocked an 80% increase in TikTok creator volume and a 23% lift in VIT.





: Expanded beyond fitness, weaving into “day in the life” routines and cultural resets. This shift unlocked an 80% increase in TikTok creator volume and a 23% lift in VIT. Poppi: Turned existing creator affinity into cultural currency by showing up at Coachella and the Super Bowl. The brand transformed fan love into memorable storytelling.

Each of these brands demonstrates the same principle: audiences don’t crave more, they crave meaning.

This moment isn’t just about abandoning a tired format. It’s about redefining how beauty earns attention organically, consistently, and at scale.

Dive into the full 2025 Beauty & Fashion Insights Report to see how you can rewrite your creator marketing playbook.