GRWM (Get Ready With Me) content has been the darling of beauty creator marketing. It gave audiences an intimate seat at the vanity—rituals, routines, and raw moments that felt authentic and new.
But what once fueled explosive engagement has become predictable, and the format is showing signs of exhaustion.
According to Traackr’s 2025 Beauty & Fashion Insights Report, GRWM posts are down 10% year over year, engagements have dropped 19%, and video views have fallen 17%.
In a world where creator activity is at an all-time high, the problem isn’t visibility. It’s relevance.
GRWM worked because it felt fresh. It was spontaneous storytelling that pulled back the curtain. But ubiquity killed its charm. What started as an authentic peek into creators’ lives has hardened into a format on autopilot.
Even as beauty creators post more than ever (up double digits across makeup, skincare, and haircare) audience attention (measured by VIT—Traackr's weighted index of views, engagements, and brand impact) is slipping.
More volume + more sameness = Less impact
If brands want to win back attention, they must stop asking “What format performs?” and start asking “What resonates emotionally?”
The most adaptive teams are already making that shift:
This is where Traackr’s VIT framework comes in. VIT measures the four levers that truly drive impact—Volume, Influence, Frequency, and Quality—and turns them into actionable insights. Instead of just reporting on what happened, VIT explains why it happened and how to optimize for greater impact.
The brands breaking through are proving that relevance > repetition:
Each of these brands demonstrates the same principle: audiences don’t crave more, they crave meaning.
This moment isn’t just about abandoning a tired format. It’s about redefining how beauty earns attention organically, consistently, and at scale.
Dive into the full 2025 Beauty & Fashion Insights Report to see how you can rewrite your creator marketing playbook.