Influencers and creators have proven time and again the value that they can bring to your brand. Traackr’s 2024 Influencer Marketing Impact report found that 53% of consumers look to influencers for product recommendations, 61% feel that influencer’s posts sway their purchase decisions, and 56% say they would try a different social platform because of an influencer.
Yes, influencers can impact sales, but they can also impact where and how your brand is engaging with your audience.
So which influencers should you be keeping your eye on for 2024? We compiled a list of the top beauty influencers who drove the most VIT across 4 beauty categories - Makeup & Cosmetics, Skincare, Hair Care, and Fragrance - in the US for 2023.
Top Beauty Influencers by VIT — Makeup & Cosmetics
The Methodology for Finding Top Beauty Influencers
This report was created by Traackr, the influencer marketing platform for performance-driven marketers. Built to handle the most complex programs, yet nimble enough for small teams that need to do it all. For the purpose of this “top beauty influencers” study, we evaluated 124K influencers located in the United States who mentioned beauty products in the makeup, skincare, hair care, and fragrance industries. Influencers of all tiers (nano, micro, mid, mega, and VIP) were included.
We analyzed the content produced and shared by these influencers from January 2023 - November 2023.
What is the Brand Vitality Score (VIT)?
Traackr’s proprietary metric helps you understand how content mentioning your brand performs, taking into account visibility, impact, and brand trust. You can learn how VIT is calculated in this whitepaper.
Simple. By aggregating multiple data points into one, VIT provides a single metric for success that can be used to benchmark and track trends.
Transparent. The VIT methodology is easy to understand and highly actionable in uncovering where to invest to drive impact.
Meaningful. VIT is based on known brand levers and has been optimized through machine learning to correlate with business metrics at the brand level.