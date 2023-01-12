Influencer marketing can be a powerful tool for building awareness and community, and even driving sales. In fact, 70% of US consumers are more likely to buy a product from a brand if they work with an influencer they know and trust.
As we enter into a new year, we figured we’d share some of the top beauty influencers of 2022. Discover the top beauty influencers of 2022 by VIT across 3 categories — Makeup & Cosmetics, Skincare, and Hair Care.
1. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner)
2. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)
3. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
4. Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
5. Johnny Ross (@mrjohnnyross)
6. Mario Dedivanovic (@mariodedivanovic)
7. Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)
8. Halsey (@iamhalsey)
9. Mikayla Nogueira (@mikaylajmakeup)
10. Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)
11. Becky G (@iambeckyg)
12. Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)
13. Sol Pena (@sollpenamakeup)
14. Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar)
15. Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)
16. Monica Ravichandran (@makeupbymonicaa)
17. Marjan Tabibzada (@youngcouture)
18. Rocio L Soria (@rocio.roses)
19. Golloria (@golloria)
20. Monica (@mangomoniica)
21. Victoria Lyn (@victorialyn)
22. Gabe Adams (@gabeadams)
23. Huda Kattan (@huda)
24. Trevor Barrett (@trevorbarrett)
25. Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)
1. Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)
2. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner)
3. Dr. Muneeb Shah (@dermdoctor)
4. Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber)
5. Ava J Lee (@glowwithava)
6. Mikayla Nogueira (@mikaylajmakeup)
7. Rihanna (@badgalriri)
8. Matthew Smith (@dangmattsmith)
9. Edward Zo (@edwardzo)
10. Dr. Mina Amin (@skin.doctor)
11. Sarah Palmyra (@sarahpalmyra)
12. Pamela Brooks Pedraza (@pamelapedrozaa)
13. Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar)
14. Thomas Allison (@tom_allison_)
15. Dr. Chris Tomassian (@dr.tomassian)
16. Wendy Ly (@wendyskin)
17. Adam Waheed (@adamw)
18. Dr. Dustin Portela (@drdustinportela)
19. Dr. Mamina Turegano (@dr.mamina)
20. Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)
21. Dr Charles MD (@drcharlesmd)
22. Hannah Cho (@imhannahcho)
23. Dr. Daniel Sugai (@drspf)
24. Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)
25. Cassandra Bankson (@cassandrabankson)
1. Gabrielle Union (@gabunion)
2. Eve Fuentes (@curly.evee)
3. Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
4. Matt Newman (@mattloveshair)
5. Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames)
6. Shayla Robertson (@samirasjewelry)
7. Mikayla Nogueira (@mikaylajmakeup)
8. Maggie May Hancock (@maggiemh)
9. Christopher Appleton (@chrisappleton1)
10. Patricia Nikole (@paintedhair)
11. Caroline Vazzana (@cvazzana)
12. Audrey Victoria (@audreyvictoria_)
13. Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn)
14. Steph Quinones (@itsfefii7)
15. Loni Jean Lafinier (@desertcurlsstudio)
16. Guy Tang (@guytang)
17. Robbi Jan (@robbijan)
18. Giles Robinson (@mrgilesrobinson)
19. Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)
20. Daniel LaBelle (@daniellabelle1)
21. Ceren Kartal Sagtekin (@cerensagtekin)
22. Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)
23. Bradley Leake (@hairbybradleyleake)
24. Torie Bliss (@torielynnbliss)
25. Shay Sullivan (@shay.sullivann)
We analyzed the content produced and shared by these influencers from January 2022 - November 2022. We defined influencer tiers based on total audience size across all platforms as follows.
Traackr’s proprietary metric helps you understand how content mentioning your brand performs, taking into account visibility, impact, and brand trust. You can learn how VIT is calculated in this whitepaper.
Simple. By aggregating multiple data points into one, VIT provides a single metric for success that can be used to benchmark and track trends.
Transparent. The VIT methodology is easy to understand and highly actionable in uncovering where to invest to drive impact.
Meaningful. VIT is based on known brand levers and has been optimized through machine learning to correlate with business metrics at the brand level.
