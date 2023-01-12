Influencer marketing can be a powerful tool for building awareness and community, and even driving sales. In fact, 70% of US consumers are more likely to buy a product from a brand if they work with an influencer they know and trust.

As we enter into a new year, we figured we’d share some of the top beauty influencers of 2022. Discover the top beauty influencers of 2022 by VIT across 3 categories — Makeup & Cosmetics, Skincare, and Hair Care.

Top Beauty Influencers in the US, by VIT

Top 25 US Influencers - Makeup & Cosmetics

Top Beauty influencers by VIT — Makeup & Cosmetics

1. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner)

746k VIT

VIP: 515M total audience

2. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

277k VIT

VIP: 556M total audience

3. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

196k VIT

VIP: 587M total audience

4. Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

139k VIT

VIP: 369M total audience

5. Johnny Ross (@mrjohnnyross)

128k VIT

Mega: 2.49M total audience

6. Mario Dedivanovic (@mariodedivanovic)

91.3k VIT

VIP: 13.5M total audience

7. Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

87.8k VIT

VIP: 457M total audience

8. Halsey (@iamhalsey)

84.3k VIT

VIP: 70.7M total audience

9. Mikayla Nogueira (@mikaylajmakeup)

83.9k VIT

VIP: 18M total audience

10. Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

75k VIT

VIP: 234M total audience

11. Becky G (@iambeckyg)

70.4k VIT

VIP: 105M total audience

12. Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

51.5k VIT

VIP: 33.1M total audience

13. Sol Pena (@sollpenamakeup)

50.5k VIT

VIP: 5.78M total audience

14. Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar)

43.9k VIT

VIP: 42M total audience

15. Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

42.6k VIT

VIP: 76.6M total audience

16. Monica Ravichandran (@makeupbymonicaa)

39.7k VIT

Macro: 556k total audience

17. Marjan Tabibzada (@youngcouture)

38.7k VIT

VIP: 5.3M total audience

18. Rocio L Soria (@rocio.roses)

38.5k VIT

Mega: 1.69M total audience

19. Golloria (@golloria)

34.3k VIT

Macro: 993k total audience

20. Monica (@mangomoniica)

33.5k VIT

Macro: 593k total audience

21. Victoria Lyn (@victorialyn)

30.7k VIT

VIP: 7.59M total audience

22. Gabe Adams (@gabeadams)

29.6k VIT

Mega: 4.2M total audience

23. Huda Kattan (@huda)

29k VIT

Mega: 2.69M

24. Trevor Barrett (@trevorbarrett)

28.5k VIT

Mega: 1.44M total audience

25. Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

27.7k VIT

VIP: 33.9M total audience

Top 25 US Influencers - Skincare

Top Beauty influencers by VIT — Skincare

1. Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

177k VIT

VIP: 457M total audience

2. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner)

151k VIT

VIP: 515M total audience

3. Dr. Muneeb Shah (@dermdoctor)

93.9k VIT

VIP: 20.6M total audience

4. Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber)

90.2k VIT

VIP: 68M total audience

5. Ava J Lee (@glowwithava)

59.3k VIT

Mega: 2.23M total audience

6. Mikayla Nogueira (@mikaylajmakeup)

41.2k VIT

VIP: 18M total audience

7. Rihanna (@badgalriri)

36.2k VIT

VIP: 398M total audience

8. Matthew Smith (@dangmattsmith)

30.1k VIT

VIP: 29.3M total audience

9. Edward Zo (@edwardzo)

29.8k VIT

Mega: 3.25M total audience

10. Dr. Mina Amin (@skin.doctor)

24.5k VIT

Mid: 3290k total audience

11. Sarah Palmyra (@sarahpalmyra)

24k VIT

Mega: 1.42M total audience

12. Pamela Brooks Pedraza (@pamelapedrozaa)

20.3k VIT

Mega: 1.1M total audience

13. Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar)

18.8k VIT

VIP: 42M total audience

14. Thomas Allison (@tom_allison_)

18.4k VIT

Macro: 852k total audience

15. Dr. Chris Tomassian (@dr.tomassian)

17.9k VIT

Mega: 2.01M total audience

16. Wendy Ly (@wendyskin)

16.8k VIT

Mega: 1.72M total audience

17. Adam Waheed (@adamw)

16.4k VIT

VIP: 33.5M total audience

18. Dr. Dustin Portela (@drdustinportela)

16.4k VIT

Mega: 3M total audience

19. Dr. Mamina Turegano (@dr.mamina)

15.6k VIT

Mega: 1.31M total audience

20. Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

15.5k VIT

VIP: 76.6M total audience

21. Dr Charles MD (@drcharlesmd)

15.1k VIT

Mega: 1.64M total audience

22. Hannah Cho (@imhannahcho)

14.7k VIT

Mid: 394k total audience

23. Dr. Daniel Sugai (@drspf)

13.9k VIT

Mega: 1.24M total audience

24. Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

13.7k VIT

VIP: 66.9M total audience

25. Cassandra Bankson (@cassandrabankson)

13.4k VIT

Mega: 3.54M total audience

Top 25 US Influencers - Haircare

Top Beauty Influencers by VIT — Haircare

1. Gabrielle Union (@gabunion)

45.5k VIT

VIP: 35M total audience

2. Eve Fuentes (@curly.evee)

39.1k VIT

Macro: 811k total audience

3. Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

34k VIT

VIP: 56.8M total audience

4. Matt Newman (@mattloveshair)

31.7k VIT

Mega Influencer: 1.75 M

5. Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames)

27.6k VIT

Mega: 1.94M total audience

6. Shayla Robertson (@samirasjewelry)

25.7k VIT

Macro: 749k total audience

7. Mikayla Nogueira (@mikaylajmakeup)

25.1k VIT

VIP: 18M total audience

8. Maggie May Hancock (@maggiemh)

23.9k VIT

Mid: 460k total audience

9. Christopher Appleton (@chrisappleton1)

23.4k VIT

VIP: 5.56M total audience

10. Patricia Nikole (@paintedhair)

20.8k VIT

Mega: 1.52M total audience

11. Caroline Vazzana (@cvazzana)

20.6k VIT

Mega: 1.05M total audience

12. Audrey Victoria (@audreyvictoria_)

18.2k VIT

Mega: 4.63M total audience

13. Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn)

17.1k VIT

VIP: 7.99M total audience

14. Steph Quinones (@itsfefii7)

16k VIT

Mega: 1.59M total audience

15. Loni Jean Lafinier (@desertcurlsstudio)

15.5k VIT

Macro: 509K total audience

16. Guy Tang (@guytang)

13.7k VIT

VIP: 6.91M total audience

17. Robbi Jan (@robbijan)

13.3k VIT

Mega: 1.27M total audience

18. Giles Robinson (@mrgilesrobinson)

12.2k VIT

Mid: 152K total audience

19. Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

12.2k VIT

VIP: 32.9M total audience

20. Daniel LaBelle (@daniellabelle1)

12k VIT

VIP: 53.9M total audience

21. Ceren Kartal Sagtekin (@cerensagtekin)

11.8k VIT

Macro: 512k total audience

22. Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

11.6k VIT

VIP: 10.9M total audience

23. Bradley Leake (@hairbybradleyleake)

11.5k VIT

Mid: 193k total audience

24. Torie Bliss (@torielynnbliss)

10.7k VIT

Mid: 184k total audience

25. Shay Sullivan (@shay.sullivann)

9.7k VIT

Mega: 1.12M total audience

The Methodology for Finding Top Beauty Influencers

This report was created by Traackr, the influencer marketing platform for performance-driven marketers. Built to handle the most complex programs, yet nimble enough for small teams that need to do it all. For the purpose of this “top beauty influencers” study, we evaluated 99.5K influencers located in the United States. Influencers of all tiers (nano, micro, mid, mega, and VIP) were included.

We analyzed the content produced and shared by these influencers from January 2022 - November 2022. We defined influencer tiers based on total audience size across all platforms as follows.

What is the Brand Vitality Score (VIT)?

Traackr’s proprietary metric helps you understand how content mentioning your brand performs, taking into account visibility, impact, and brand trust. You can learn how VIT is calculated in this whitepaper.

Traackr's Brand Vitality Score

Simple. By aggregating multiple data points into one, VIT provides a single metric for success that can be used to benchmark and track trends.

Transparent. The VIT methodology is easy to understand and highly actionable in uncovering where to invest to drive impact.

Meaningful. VIT is based on known brand levers and has been optimized through machine learning to correlate with business metrics at the brand level.

You can learn more about VIT here.

