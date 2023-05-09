Stay in the know
Every year all eyes are on the Met Gala — fashion looks from the chic, to the creative, to the outright bizarre can be seen walking the red carpet. However, it has also become a big moment for beauty brands, especially as social media has become a bigger part of how celebrities and influencers (and their audiences) share about the event.
Below is a list of the top beauty brands that were most mentioned alongside the Met Gala on social media.
The Top Beauty Brands at the Met Gala
Charlotte Tilbury and Chanel were once again the top beauty brands most mentioned on the red carpet (they were also the top beauty brands mentioned most at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards).
L’Oreal Paris, who received the fifth most mentions, hosted a unique “pre-game” event in New York City earlier in the day where they invited makeup artists to come hang out and restock their kit with a bunch of different L’Oreal products. MUAs Geo Brian Hennings, Ro Morgan, Erica Longo Mrose, and others all posted video content to TikTok and Instagram from the event. This is a great example of a brand finding a creative way to use a small-scale IRL event to amplify brand awareness and insert themselves into the discussion around a big cultural event.
From the event itself, the majority of the most engaging posts occurred on Instagram and came from the attendees themselves as well as the makeup artists and beauty professionals who helped get them ready for the big event.
Charlotte Tilbury
- 125 posts, 507k engagements, 4.32M video views
- Seen on Jessica Chastain, Doja Cat, Lily James, Rita Ora
- MUAs mentioning the brand: Ernesto Casillas, Valeria Ferreira, Halley Brisker
Chanel Beauty
- 113 posts, 439k engagements, 2.04M video views
- Seen on Margot Robbie, Jonathan Van Ness, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, Angèle Van Laeken, Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham, Jeremy Pope
- MUAs mentioning the brand: Jillian Dempsey, Pati Dubroff, Tom Bachik, Angela Levin, Ivan Pol
Pat McGrath
- 47 posts, 125k engagements, 3.37M video views
- Seen on Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski, Madelyn Cline
- MUAs mentioning the brand: Pat McGrath, Daniel Kolaric, Erika Roman, Linda Hay
MAC Cosmetics
- 46 posts, 290k engagements, 462k video views
- Seen on Vanessa Hudgens, Kim Petras, La La Anthony
- MUAs mentioning the brand: Tonya Brewer, Gilbert Soliz, Rokael Lizama
L’Oreal Paris
- 44 posts, 30.9k engagements, 303k video views
- Seen on Brittany Mahomes, Elle Fanning, Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Britt Lower
- MUAs mentioning the brand: Alexis Oakley, Erin Ayanian Monroe, Sergio Lopez-Rivera
Lancome
- 44 posts, 1.18M engagements, 2.0M video views
- Seen on Lily Collins, Emma Chamberlain, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Anok Yai, Lily Aldridge,
- MUAs mentioning the brand: Nina Park, Fiona Stiles, Esther Edeme, Andrea Samuels
