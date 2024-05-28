How To
Top AAPI Owned and Founded Beauty Brands in Influencer Marketing

Colton Wood
May 28, 2024

The beauty industry has slowly but surely been getting more diverse. The exciting part? It’s not just that products are getting more inclusive — we’re seeing more diverse representation (in images, advertising, etc) and, more importantly, in brand owners and founders. 

Creators and their audiences are taking note too, and there are quite a few diversely owned and founded brands that have risen in popularity. So which brands are winning at reaching consumers via influencer marketing on social media?

Below is a list of some of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) owned and founded beauty brands that have earned the highest Brand Vitality Score (VIT) in 2024 so far (Jan thru April).

Top AAPI Owned and Founded Beauty Brands by VIT 

  1. One Size Beauty: 84.7K VIT
  2. Glow Recipe: 82.9K VIT
  3. Laneige: 80.4K VIT
  4. Patrick Ta: 66.8K VIT
  5. Tower 28: 53.5K VIT
  6. Tatcha: 33.2K VIT
  7. Youthforia: 11.8K VIT
  8. Apres Nails: 11.1K VIT
  9. Dr. Jart: 10.6K VIT
  10. Cocokind: 8.8K VIT 
  11. Tula: 7.6K VIT
  12. Innisfree: 6.9K VIT
  13. Phlur: 6.8K VIT
  14. Live Tinted: 5.6K VIT
  15. Hero Cosmetics: 5.5K VIT

The Methodology for Finding Top AAPI Owned and Founded Beauty Brands in Influencer Marketing

This report was created by Traackr, the influencer marketing platform for performance-driven marketers. Built to handle the most complex programs, yet nimble enough for small teams that need to do it all. For the purpose of this study, we analyzed influencers in the United States who produced content mentioning one of the 2,903 US beauty brands from our Beauty Brand Leaderboard between January 2024 - April 2024.

What is Traackr’s Brand Vitality Score (VIT)?

The Brand Vitality Score (IT)

Traackr’s proprietary metric helps you understand how content mentioning your brand performs, taking into account visibility, impact, and brand trust. You can learn how VIT is calculated in this whitepaper

Simple. By aggregating multiple data points into one, VIT provides a single metric for success that can be used to benchmark and track trends.

Transparent. The VIT methodology is easy to understand and highly actionable in uncovering where to invest to drive impact.

‍Meaningful. VIT is based on known brand levers and has been optimized through machine learning to correlate with business metrics at the brand level. You can learn more about VIT here.

