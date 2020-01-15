Matters of Influence
Categories
How to
Success stories
Top Influencers
Trending at Traackr
Topics
Finding Influencers
Influencer Marketing Analytics
Marketing Technology
Influencer Relationship Management
Traackr
Case Studies
Social Selling
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
B2B Marketing
Influencer Engagement
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Best Practices
Product
for Brands
Traackr provides brand managers and marketing teams with influencer discovery, streamlined workflows and performance reporting.
for AGENCIES
Traackr empowers agencies with a global influencer database, rich audience data and simply reporting tools to deliver insights to clients.
INFLUENCER MARKET BENCHMARK
Benchmark your brand among influencer content in a given market and measure the performance of your influencer strategies.
Use Cases
Influencer Discovery
Campaign & Program Reporting
Influencer Vetting
Influencer Marketing Benchmarking
Relationship Management
Campaign Management
Brand Safety & Values Match
Customers
Resources
Blog
About Us
Featured Articles

The Many Faces of Influence

April 2, 2013
Eva Papadimitriou

Inspired by the rich variety of influencer types our customers discover through Traackr and by the successful engagement strategies they have built in their influencer marketing programs, we looked for patterns and identified 10 key influencer archetypes. Among these influencer profiles are:

  • the Authority, the influencer who is expert in connecting topic areas and can package insights into a meaningful bundle for his audience;
  • the Insider, who finds alliances to build the market story he needs to tell and pushes the industry forward; and
  • the Agitator, who always looks for ways to stir the pot and push conversations to new heights.

Filled with fun facts and tips about what motivates the different types of online influencers, The Many Faces of Influence infographic and deck of cards is a simple guide to understanding how to be a part of their community and knowing the best ways to engage them.

For illustrative purposes, we have associated real people to each influencer type but bear in mind that most real life influencers fit more than a single profile (including the people represented here).

We invite you to explore this inforgraphic to learn more about The Many Faces of Influence and to share your own stories of best practices for engaging them.

Explore The Many Faces of Influence
Faces of influence by Traackr

Share this with your colleagues

Matters of Influence
Answering every influencer marketing question you’ve ever had.

Topics

Finding Influencers
Influencer Marketing Analytics
Marketing Technology
Influencer Relationship Management
Traackr
Case Studies
Social Selling
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
B2B Marketing
Influencer Engagement
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Best Practices

Most Recent

Trending at Traackr
Why Identifying Gaming Influencers Requires a Different Approach
Popular gamers are on the rise and starting to rival influencer counterparts in other sectors in terms of their power and influence.
January 15, 2020
Trending at Traackr
Traackr’s Top 19 of 2019
Last year our customers managed more than a thousand campaigns, vetting hundreds of thousands of profiles and activating influencers in 43 countries.
January 7, 2020
Trending at Traackr
The Biggest Influencer Fails of 2019
From scamstagrammers to photoshop-fails, we're breaking down the most jaw-dropping, disgraceful and just plain confusing influencer moments of the year.
December 17, 2019
Subscribe to monthly influencer marketing insights from your peers.