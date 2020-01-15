Happy Friday! Welcome to this week’s edition of Thank Goodness It’s Influencer Marketing Friday. (Check out our past editions of TGIIMF here or here.) While you were busy being a data-driven, strategic marketer this week, here are the latest and greatest happenings in influencer marketing.

Quote of the Week:

"The key ingredient to a better content experience is relevance." - Jason Miller

Survey says:

51% of marketers believe they get better customers from influencer marketing. That’s because the relationship began with trust in the influencer.

Headline of the Week: 8 Practical Applications for Influence Marketing

The growth of influencer marketing has caused some brands to execute great examples of best practices when working with influencers. On the other hand, this rapid expansion has also caused many misconceptions when it comes to influencer marketing. Mark Schaefer, the author of Return on Influence, claims that the term influencer marketing is being overused and misused like never before. Depending on your industry, the barrier to entry into the influencer marketing space may vary. It all depends on who your audience trusts and listens to. Take a look at these eight practical applications for a better understanding on how you should be doing influencer marketing.

Now Trending: Influencer Authenticity

Selecting the right influencers to work with is a large component of influencer marketing. When brands partner with influencers who are only promoting the brand because they are getting paid, it results in misalignment and false authenticity. The trust that influencers have gained from their audience is the reason why influencer marketing works. When this trust is broken an influencer’s post holds no more weight than a branded advertisement. It is also essential to ensure that your influencers' promotions are genuine and not misleading, as that will also break the trust that influencers work hard to gain.

How to: Take a course in Influencer Marketing

The practice of influencer marketing has been around for decades but has only been acknowledged as a discipline since 2011. If you have been out of the classroom for more than a few years, chances are you never received any formal education on influencer marketing. This puts you at a huge disadvantage compared to those who have already educated themselves on influencer marketing best practices. What is the solution? The Academy of Influencer Marketing (AIM). AIM is the only destination for marketers to master all things influencer marketing. Whether you want to sharpen your skills, learn the basics of influencer marketing, or scale your program and measure its effectiveness—AIM will help you hit your mark. Enroll today and ensure you are on top of your influencer marketing game.

