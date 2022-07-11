How To

The Power of Partnering with Multi-Generational TikTokers

Adrienne Springer
read
July 11, 2022

Stay in the know

Sign up to get new case studies, invites to our events and our monthly influencer marketing newsletter.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.

Subscribe

Sign up to get influencer marketing strategies, insights, and event invites sent to your inbox.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.

Beauty Brand Leaderboard

An interactive app ranking 1,000+ beauty brands by influencer marketing performance.
Discover Traackr

It’s 2022, and gone are the days of influencers squeezing one hundred hours of vlog footage out of the much-anticipated soft-launch of a boyfriend. Moms, dads, grandpappys, and of course, boyfriends, are increasingly finding themselves staring down a white fluorescent donut while they execute dance choreography that they may or may not have learned hours earlier under some sort of duress.

Ignoring the means by which TikTokers achieve their at-home flash-mob ends, marketers should be asking themselves why, and when, they should seek to partner with influencers who are willing to incorporate the perfect guest feature in the form of a mother, a father, or a lover. 

Here’s how your brand could benefit from working with influencers and their multi-generational family members, along with some brand-led and organic “best of” examples.

Gain access to new growth audiences

Multi-generational or partnered content can fast-track the amplification of your content beyond your primary target audience, and get it in front of new, or growth audiences. Viewers will be far more likely to proactively share content to their loved ones when they see them already represented in the post. This is a great trick when your brand’s aim is to increase awareness among a new audience. This “boyfriend does my curly hair” video is a great sponsored example of this:

@curlsbykeish

okay it’s up to y’all to tell him how he did in the comments

♬ Replay - Iyaz

Tip: In our recent Influencer Marketing Impact report, Gen Z and Millennial consumers said that short videos are the most engaging content type — so collabing with these TikTokers might help you reach them! 

Change the perception around a product 

While your product is likely marketed to a specific age and gender demographic, you know all too well that your product is almost universally suitable. Friends, family and lovers of different ages and genders present the perfect test subjects for your classic influencers to demonstrate live that your products don’t just work for them, they work for everyone – regardless of packaging, or perception. This is the ideal hack for when your brand’s aim is to promote consideration among a new audience. This “Brotox dad” is a great organic example of this:

@drsarmelasunder Happy Father’s Day #fathers #brotox #botox #skincare ♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

Highlight your brand’s legacy status

So many brands are increasingly tapping into their legacies, as they compete for market share among a sea of exciting indies. Mothers and grandmothers are the perfect vessels for the message of timeless quality and effectiveness: if your brand considers itself a legacy brand, you should be thinking about campaigns that can feature two – even three! – generations. This is an excellent way to establish your brand’s desired perception, or reinforce your brand’s authenticity. This “Talbots grandma” is a great sponsored example of this:

Ultimately the power of the multi-generational or partner guest feature lies in the addition of a fresh and unexpected perspective, giving your influencer the perfect opportunity to sing your brand or product’s praises, answer questions, and strike down doubts, all in a live environment. Combined with the opportunity to cross-pollinate among other audiences, brands would be wise to harness the impact of the strategic guest spot. 

Share the love

Related stories

How To
The Power of Partnering with Multi-Generational TikTokers
How To
How To Find High Performing Influencers with Traackr
How To
What Is Affiliate Marketing, and How Do I Use It?
How To
How To Find High Performing Influencers with Traackr
How To
3 Tips for Building a Sophisticated Influencer Marketing Strategy
How To
4 Tips for Building an Influencer Seeding Strategy

Ready to Get Started?

Contact Sales
The System of Record for Data-Driven Influencer Marketing
Product
Why Traackr
For Brands
For Ecommerce
For CMOs
For Agencies
Company
About
Customers
Careers
Press
Contact
Use cases
Organic Campaigns
Paid Campaigns
Affiliate Programs & Social Commerce
Influencer Discovery & Vetting
Coordination & Visibility
Governance & Compliance
Investment Optimization
Measurement Standardization
Benchmarking
Competitive Intelligence
Resources
Case Studies
Guides and How-Tos
State of Influence Reports
Newsletter
Don’t miss these
Beauty Brand Leaderboard
In January 2022, about 17k influencers in the USmentioned 858 beauty brands. Collectively, they generated 596k VIT.
Benchmark your brand
The Fast Traack Podcast
The podcast that gives you access to the most sought after experts in influencer marketing.
Listen now
IM ROI Calculator
Calculate Your ROI with Traackr and improve the performance of your paid influencer programs by between 15-70%.
Calculate your ROI
Latest from the blog
The Power of Partnering with Multi-Generational TikTokers
How To Find High Performing Influencers with Traackr
What Is Affiliate Marketing, and How Do I Use It?
See More
Subscribe to monthly influencer marketing insights from your peers.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to analyze traffic and provide you a better experience while using our site. Feel free to check out our cookie policy for more information.
CloseAccept Cookies