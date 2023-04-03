‍Below is the March 2023 edition of our Beauty Leaderboard Newsletter where we provide monthly data-backed insights on rising beauty trends, in-depth analyses of successful brand/influencer collaborations, and benchmarked rankings of global beauty brands.

Traackr Beauty Brand Leaderboard Ranking Insights

US Brand Spotlight: Cerave + #MoisturizeLikeADerm

In February, Cerave launched their #MoisturizeLikeADerm campaign which aims to educate consumers about the importance of year-round body moisturization. To promote the campaign, they had 30 creators join dermatologist Dr. Daniel Sugai (@drspf) in Los Angeles for an immersive pop-up experience. During the event the creators and Dr. Sugai discussed the importance of body moisturizing and created fun content with larger than life tubs of Cerave products and other fun props.

So far, the campaign seems to be successfully generating buzz for the brand, with #MoisturizeLikeADerm racking up over 446M video views on TikTok thru March 20. Cerave also ranked 6th on the monthly leaderboard, climbing 37 spots from their January ranking and increasing VIT by 159% MoM.

Most of the top performing content from the event was posted on TikTok with top creators including Dr. Sugai along with Mariale Marrero (@mar.hacks), Molly Burke (@mollyburkeofficial), Eddie Motta (@mottaskin), Ariana Covarrubias (@fragileskinariana) and Justine Cuenco (@cococuenco).

To further expand the campaign’s reach, Cerave also partnered with popular dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah (@dermdoctor) and leading TikTok creator, Zach King (@zachking). The pair produced a creative short video promoting the body moisturizer which has racked up over 67M video views.

CeraVe’s strong results in February is just one example of how its interesting and strategic approach to influencer campaigns have proven successful. For many months the brand has focused on pairing educational content from experts (often dermatologists) with unique out-of-the-box content from popular TikTok creators. It appears that this has helped CeraVe increase brand awareness to a wide audience, while also upping its “cool factor” amongst younger consumers.

UK Brand Spotlight: Rimmel London + #LivetheLondonLook

February was a big month for Rimmel London, increasing VIT by 84% MoM and jumping 27 spots from the previous month to take the number 7 spot on the UK leaderboard. Much of the success was due to the brand’s recent #LivetheLondonLook brand awareness campaign. For this campaign, Rimmel partnered with a diverse group of beauty, lifestyle, and fashion influencers. The content was primarily posted on TikTok and featured a bunch of snapshots and short time-lapses compiled together to take viewers through the creator’s day out and about in London. In the snapshots, the creator was featured using one of Rimmel’s products at the different locations they visited throughout the day.

Rimmel saw 54% of their VIT in February come from Macro tier influencers (250k - 1M followers), with Millie Hannah Stewart (@milliehannah), Alice T (@alxcext), Charlotte Barker (@charbarker), and Linasha (@linnygd) creating some of the most viewed posts from the campaign.

In addition to the campaign, the brand also invited a few influencers to join them at The BRIT Awards on February 11th. Chiara King (@chiaraking), Sophia Tuxford (@sophiatuxford), and Tom Daley (@tomdaley), who became Rimmel’s first ever male global ambassador in 2022, all made Instagram posts from the event where they tagged Rimmel.

FR Brand Spotlight: Estée Lauder + #AdvancedNightRepair

Estée Lauder had a huge February, increasing VIT by 344% MoM and jumping 48 spots from the previous month to take the number 10 spot on the FR Leaderboard.

Macro-tier influencers (250K+ audience) generated the most VIT (74%) for the brand out of all the tiers in February. Amongst macro influencers, the top performing content came from a diverse range of beauty and lifestyle influencers like Charlotte Vidal (@charlotte.vidl), Justine Kamara (@kamjus), and Camille (@cammenthe).

These 3 creators, along with mid-tier influencer Doris (@theparisianesthetician), had the 4 most viewed posts, which all were sponsored TikTok posts promoting Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum. The content shows each creator applying the product as they go through their nighttime routine before bed.

And Estée Lauder weren’t the only ones who saw success on skincare content during the month! Across the FR market, skincare content saw a 28% MoM increase in video views and 21% MoM increase in VIT, the largest increases across the four categories (makeup, hair care, skincare, fragrance). Could this be an early indicator that skincare content might be surging in France?

Most Mentioned Brands Seen at the Academy Awards

The most engaging posts mentioning both the Academy Awards and beauty brands occurred primarily on Instagram and mostly came from the beauty pros who glammed up the celebrities in attendance, or the celebrities themselves. Similar to the Golden Globes (which we covered in our January edition), Charlotte Tilbury and Chanel were the two brands that received the most mentions. Many of Charlotte Tilbury’s top content came from the celebrities themselves, with Halle Berry (@halleberry), Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth), and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (@mjrodriguez7) posting Instagram carousels taking viewers behind-the-scenes as they got ready for the event. On the other hand, celebs like Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) and Kathryn Newton (@kathrynnewton) both took to TikTok to share short videos of their team of beauty professionals helping them get ready for the event.

For CHANEL, the top performing posts came from the beauty professionals working with the celebs. MUAs Nina Park (@ninapark) and Jenn Streicher (@jennstreicher) captured the final moments in the chair as they prepped Emily Blunt and Allison Williams for the big night. While Pati Dubroff (@patidubroff) and Tasha Brown (@tashareikobrown) made multiple posts that featured photos of Margot Robbie and Michael B. Jordan from the event where the MUAs also mentioned the products they used to achieve the look.

1. Charlotte Tilbury

157 posts, 1.01M engagements, 1.47M video views

Seen on Halle Berry, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Kate Bosworth, Kathryn Newton, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Connelly

MUAs: Kristofer Buckle, Genevieve Herr, Gita Bass, Alexandra French, Nikki La Rose

2. Chanel Beauty

117 posts, 81k engagements, 673k video views

Seen on Michael B. Jordan, Emily Blunt, Michelle Williams, Margot Robbie, Allison Williams, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana

MUAs: Tasha Brown, Jenn Streicher, Tom Bachik, Pati Dubroff, Nina Park, Kelsey Deenihan Fisher

‍3. Armani Beauty

56 posts, 291k engagements, 273k video views

Seen on Winnie Harlow, Cate Blanchett, Behati Prinsloo Levine, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Connelly

MUAs: Carolina Gonzalez, Genevieve Herr, Mary Greenwell‍

4. Pat McGrath

49 posts, 84k engagements, 353k video views

Seen on Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski

MUAs: Pat McGrath, Lilly Keys, Nina Park, Linda Hay‍

5. Lancome