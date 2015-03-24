3 Influencer Marketing Use Cases For Event Strategies

Just in time for #SMMW15, whether you're participating, attending or listening from home, we have an influencer strategy for you. From engaging in conversation, to connecting with new communities, to promoting registrations, influencers can help your event strategy in many ways. By working with influencers you can create more lasting value with your in-person events, and cultivate relationships to reach new audiences, even from afar.
The first step to any successful influencer marketing program is to set goals. It goes without saying that your marketing program goals should support your overall business goals in a measurable way. However, identifying those goals and metrics can easily be overlooked in the early stages of an influencer program. Address this topic first, but rather than searching for the ways others have measured influencer marketing, ask key questions about your business:
Then determine the secondary goals for your event project specifically.
Once you have identified your goals (which may be long term or campaign-specific), the first step to quantifying results is to establish a baseline. This baseline is the measure against which you will assess performance. Then you can get started on an event strategy with influencers.
The first way to involve influencers in your event strategy is for event promotion to drive awareness.
90% of consumers trust peer recommendations, and only 33% of consumers trust ads. Suffice it to say, influencers are an invaluable resource for building trust, and thus increasing leads - in this case, event registrations. To create or raise awareness, you need to discover who has the greatest ability to support your messages and relay your news to the right audience.
Here’s an example for you. For Content Marketing World 2014, Lee Odden used Traackr to fuel a content marketing/influencer strategy that promoted the event and increased registration.
We always recommend building a long-term program for growing influencer relationships, and when it comes to event promotion, that’s no different. Remember that the time to call on an influencer is not the week before your event. Carefully develop authentic relationships over time, then you can begin a plan to create influencer content that will help promote your event. Have you already built your relationships? Looking for an example of content outreach? Here’s how Lee did it:
To maximize your return on attending an event, consider reaching out to some influencers while you are there. This can serve a few relationship-building purposes. Firstly, events provide a unique opportunity to connect face-to-face with influencers you’d normally only engage with online.
Secondly, you can use this event opportunity to take your relationships to the next level - it could be by solidifying partnerships, making meaningful introductions, or creating content from your conversations (check out my SXSW example), among many other tactics. Here’s how to do it:
This year some of our team members are attending Social Media Marketing World - But I’ll be listening from home. One of my first steps to listening was creating a list of influencers speaking at the event (our team members attending #SMMW15 are also using this project). Creating this project within Traackr makes things easier, since we can collaborate within the platform.
Once you have a list, here’s what you can do:
There are so many more ways to practice influencer marketing during an event, and this is just a few ideas to start with. You can involve your influential audience at the planning phase, during promotion, at the event and post-event.
If you’re interested in the influencers at #SMMW15, Social Media Examiner shared the speaker list on Twitter!