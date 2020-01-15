Matters of Influence
Categories
How to
Success stories
Top Influencers
Trending at Traackr
Topics
Finding Influencers
Influencer Marketing Analytics
Marketing Technology
Influencer Relationship Management
Traackr
Case Studies
Social Selling
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
B2B Marketing
Influencer Engagement
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Best Practices
Product
for Brands
Traackr provides brand managers and marketing teams with influencer discovery, streamlined workflows and performance reporting.
for AGENCIES
Traackr empowers agencies with a global influencer database, rich audience data and simply reporting tools to deliver insights to clients.
INFLUENCER MARKET BENCHMARK
Benchmark your brand among influencer content in a given market and measure the performance of your influencer strategies.
Use Cases
Influencer Discovery
Campaign & Program Reporting
Influencer Vetting
Influencer Marketing Benchmarking
Relationship Management
Campaign Management
Brand Safety & Values Match
Customers
Resources
Blog
About Us
Featured Articles

Influencer Marketing Awards 2019: Traackr Recognized for Outstanding Influencer Discovery, Campaign Planning and Management

April 2, 2019
Gemma Dodd

Last week the first awards ceremony for influencer marketing launched in London, which we were delighted to attend and win two golds for influencer marketing technology: Best Influencer Discovery & Best Campaign Planning & Management. This all new awards event is another sign on how the practice is continuing to mature. It felt a bit like the Oscars, with a great setting, dinner and celebration of the fantastic work and craft in the influencer space.

Traackr Team receiving Best Influencer Discovery & Best Campaign Planning & Management Awards at IMA19
Traackr Team receiving Best Influencer Discovery & Best Campaign Planning & Management Awards at IMA19

We’d like to take this moment to thank our incredible clients around the globe for trusting us as the technology backbone for their influencer programs. It’s because of you that we had such an incredible story to share with the Influencer Marketing Awards committee!

The esteemed judging panel, made up of marketing executives from top tier firms including, Estee Lauder Companies, Facebook and Google, elaborated on their decision.

"Traackr’s comprehensive entry showcased how the platform was able to deliver at scale and charted an impressive success story. The complexity of campaigns was clearly stated in terms of effectiveness driven by data, and provided plenty of evidence of growth to support their entry."

The judges were "pleased to see large numbers of supporting outcome-based evidence throughout, validating the positive industry comments included in the entry. On top of all this, Traackr has continued to penetrate the market over the last year, significantly increasing the number of enterprises customers globally.”

Congratulations to the other winners, which included a few of our fabulous agency partners and especially Pegasus who won “Best Food & Drink Campaign” and “Best Health Campaign” awards. And thank you to the Performance IN team for putting on a great event.

If you’d like to see our influencer discovery, campaign management and analytics in action, reach out to schedule a demo.

Traackr and Gold Winners at Influencer Marketing Awards 2019
Gold Winners at Influencer Marketing Awards 2019

Share this with your colleagues

Matters of Influence
Answering every influencer marketing question you’ve ever had.

Topics

Finding Influencers
Influencer Marketing Analytics
Marketing Technology
Influencer Relationship Management
Traackr
Case Studies
Social Selling
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
B2B Marketing
Influencer Engagement
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Best Practices

Most Recent

Trending at Traackr
Why Identifying Gaming Influencers Requires a Different Approach
Popular gamers are on the rise and starting to rival influencer counterparts in other sectors in terms of their power and influence.
January 15, 2020
Trending at Traackr
Traackr’s Top 19 of 2019
Last year our customers managed more than a thousand campaigns, vetting hundreds of thousands of profiles and activating influencers in 43 countries.
January 7, 2020
Trending at Traackr
The Biggest Influencer Fails of 2019
From scamstagrammers to photoshop-fails, we're breaking down the most jaw-dropping, disgraceful and just plain confusing influencer moments of the year.
December 17, 2019
Subscribe to monthly influencer marketing insights from your peers.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.