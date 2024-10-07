How do you balance strong creator relationships with the more difficult aspects of influencer marketing (i.e budget negotiations, performance metrics, etc.)?
This is the question we posed a few weeks ago at our IMPACT London event to Bella Clark, Head of Influencer and Partnerships at Lipton, Maria Ogundeji, EU Influencer Marketing Manager at Samsung, and Amy Wanstall, Influencer Marketing and Communications Lead at Coty UK.
During this panel discussion, these three brilliant influencer marketers break down the intricacies of developing strong, long-term creator partnerships.
“With the creator brief, you need to go slow to go fast. Craft a clear and specific brief that shares your brand’s guard rails but doesn’t stiffen the creator’s creativity. Make it easy for your creators so you don’t waste time later on with multiple rounds of edits and amends.” - Bella Clark, Head of Influencer and Partnerships at Lipton
Let’s be real, both marketers' and creators’ worst nightmares involve going through an endless amount of edits to the content that has been created. To prevent too much back and forth with your creator partner, you need to craft an “impeccable brief.”
Here are a few tips from Bella, Maria and Amy on what should be included in your brief to creators:
“I like to sit down with the creator and share what our goal for the campaign is. I always like to ask what their ideas are and how they plan to bring them to life. At the end of the day, this content is going to live on the creator’s page, so as long as their audience resonates with the content that’s a win for us.” Maria Ogundeji, EU Influencer Marketing Manager at Samsung
Pro tip: Start crafting your specific and personalized influencer brief with this handy template.
“We’ve focused our strategy on building strong relationships with creators and having “always on” programs. These longer term partnerships have led us to have more upfront and honest conversations – whether it’s being transparent with our budget constraints for a campaign, or being able to talk through why a post didn’t perform well. In the end, it’s benefiting both our brand and our creators.” - Amy Wanstall, Influencer Marketing and Communications Lead at Coty UK
Just like any relationship, longer-term creator partnerships require attention, care, and a growth mindset. Maria likes to call this the “test and learn” approach – it’s all about building the habit of evaluating performance, and working closely with creator partners to figure out how to up your content game for future campaigns.
There will be a time when a piece of content doesn’t perform as well as you’d hoped for. When this happens, keep these points in mind when discussing the results with your creator partner post-campaign:
The beauty of longer-term creator partnerships is that they can (and should!) evolve over time. Figure out the strengths of your creator partners and where they best fit into your strategy in the advocacy funnel.
Strong, long-term influencer relationships can take a long time and a lot of effort, meaning that not every creator partnership is built for the long haul.
It’s important to be able to identify the ones that are worth your time and adjust your relationship building strategies as your brand’s (and the creators’) needs change.
A few parting thoughts from Amy, Maria and Bella on how to sustain long-term creator partnerships include:
