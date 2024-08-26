Faux freckles rose to popularity during the pandemic, with many beauty brands launching specific faux freckle products. Some brands (like Freck Beauty) even made their name from developing hero products around this trend.

Whether it’s a natural look, or a colorful creative look, folks are looking for ways to incorporate freckles into their looks year-round. Our latest data from the first half of 2024 shows that faux freckles are continuing to trend amongst creators and consumers.

Faux Freckles: Trending in Beauty Influencer Marketing

According to Traackr’s beauty influencer marketing data, creators and their audiences have shown an increased interest in faux freckles over the past year.

+105% activated influencers

+72% mentions

+17% engagements

+111% video views

There was a wide range of products and brands that were mentioned alongside this trend, some of the most popular of these included Freck, Colourpop, Beaubble, MCo Beauty, Jason Wu Beauty, and more.

Some of the creators that produced high performing content mentioning faux freckles included:

