In the world of digital marketing, diversity is a must. Now more than ever, consumers expect brands to partner with influencers that can connect with a diverse audience. Here are some of my personal favorite Black influencers in the categories of beauty and fashion.

Kehinde is a digital creator from Nigeria, based in Chicago who playfully describes herself as “Your Melanin Godmother.” Her style is luxurious, and she has a clear affinity for neutral toned clothing and beauty products. If you’re looking to partner with an influencer with gorgeous, re-postable content, Kehinde is your girl. She also has the most beautiful eyelashes, so if you’re looking to promote a mascara-- look no further.

Nikki, Meghan, Shay, Brandi are the force of a quartet behind Influencing in Color. Based in Houston, this group showcases Black beauty, friendship, travel and fashion. They have a cohesive brand and are truly a delight to follow. In the past they have collaborated with Nordstrom and even had a limited collection with WAYF clothing.

Tomi Obebe is a past guest on Traackr’s The Fast Traack Podcast, so perhaps we’re a little biased, but we love following Tomi! Between her quarantine hair journey to affordable clothing recommendations and her hilarious TikTok videos, Tomi brings a lot of value to the internet.

It’s impossible to follow Paola and not fall in love with her feed; which is colorful and inspiring. Her style, ensemble, and words are meant to be consumed on a daily basis. She often pairs her bold outfits with subtle and stunning hair wraps. If you partner with this influencer, you’re bound to be blown away with the content she creates.

Shelcy & Christy Joseph are two sisters of Haitian descent living in Brooklyn. The two of them post daily aesthetic and outfit inspiration. In my opinion, this pair is at the absolute top of the game when it comes to content creation. Past partnerships include COS stores and Kate Spade, but I truly believe these two are just at the very start of what will be a magnificent career in influencing.

Kellie Brown is a plus-sized fashion blogger and brand consultant. She has bold style and unapologetic confidence. She’s consulted for some of the biggest companies on diversity and inclusion, and started the hashtag #fatatfashionweek. Past partnerships include Sunglass Hut and Nike! When thinking about diversifying your influencer roaster, it’s important to remember size diversity as well.

Abby Catherine is a Nigerian-American, mother and content creator. As a mother I am a little biased towards Abby, as I think she’s doing an awesome job mothering. But she’s also doing an amazing job creating eye-catching content using beautiful colors. If you’re looking to partner with a micro influencer who has a unique style and is outspoken about her beliefs-- Abby would be a great choice.

As a curly haired woman myself, I love getting all the hair inspiration from Christina Vega. She’s a professional makeup artist and a member of the #SephoraSquad. What beauty brand wouldn’t want to collab with Christina’s perfect eyebrows and bold eyeshadow looks?

Amy Julliette Lefévre may be one of the most stylish women on Instagram. She’s an influencer and model based in NYC with an affinity for neutral tones and vintage style. Her wardrobe is a combination of total sophistication and sensuality. I’d highly recommend partnering with Amy if you’re looking for an influencer with a strong sense of personal style who looks amazing in every outfit she wears!



Ensuring that your influencer partners reflect meaningful diversity is a great step, but it is not the only step. I encourage marketers and the brands they represent to keep pushing to make social justice a part of your company’s DNA. If you want to learn more about how to do this, Traackr had a great conversation with the social media team for TPH by Taraji around the role of brands during a social justice movement. Take a listen here.



