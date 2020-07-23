Blog
9 Black Fashion & Beauty Influencers You Should Partner With Now

Edwine Alphonse
July 23, 2020

In the world of digital marketing, diversity is a must. Now more than ever, consumers expect brands to partner with influencers that can connect with a diverse audience. Here are some of my personal favorite Black influencers in the categories of beauty and fashion. 

@Kehinde_Smith

Kehinde is a digital creator from Nigeria, based in Chicago who playfully describes herself as “Your Melanin Godmother.” Her style is luxurious, and she has a clear affinity for neutral toned clothing and beauty products. If you’re looking to partner with an influencer with gorgeous, re-postable content, Kehinde is your girl. She also has the most beautiful eyelashes, so if you’re looking to promote a mascara-- look no further. 

@Influencingincolor

Nikki, Meghan, Shay, Brandi are the force of a quartet behind Influencing in Color. Based in Houston, this group showcases Black beauty, friendship, travel and fashion. They have a cohesive brand and are truly a delight to follow. In the past they have collaborated with Nordstrom and even had a limited collection with WAYF clothing. 

@GoodTomiCha

Tomi Obebe is a past guest on Traackr’s The Fast Traack Podcast, so perhaps we’re a little biased, but we love following Tomi! Between her quarantine hair journey to affordable clothing recommendations and her hilarious TikTok videos, Tomi brings a lot of value to the internet.

@FindingPaola



I had the immense pleasure of working with @TributePortfolio last month by creating an album for @LeDokhans, a historic hotel with an old school charm in Paris through my eyes and creativity. It was a dream. I love properties with character, and this partnership was a perfect fit. The different suites were charming and offered a dreamy Parisian experience. The Louis Vuitton elevator, although tiny, made me feel like an old school Hollywood star. The experience had me dreaming about living in Paris for a month or two next year with Zuli. Maybe having a view of the Eiffel tower (which is a four minute walk from the property by the way) from my suite had something to do with it. Have you been to Paris? #LeDokhanParis #TributePortfolio #StayWithCharacter #Sponsored



It’s impossible to follow Paola and not fall in love with her feed; which is colorful and inspiring. Her style, ensemble, and words are meant to be consumed on a daily basis. She often pairs her bold outfits with subtle and stunning hair wraps. If you partner with this influencer, you’re bound to be blown away with the content she creates.

@NYCxClothes

Shelcy & Christy Joseph are two sisters of Haitian descent living in Brooklyn. The two of them post daily aesthetic and outfit inspiration. In my opinion, this pair is at the absolute top of the game when it comes to content creation. Past partnerships include COS stores and Kate Spade, but I truly believe these two are just at the very start of what will be a magnificent career in influencing. 

@ItsMeKellieB



Got dressed up to stare out of the window 🙃 ok let’s talk about this dress! This is a great example of style, fit and quality at an accessible price point. But guess what, it’s not from a plus size brand... I got this a few other really cute pieces in the mail from @daniellebernstein of @weworewhat and I was pleasantly surprised. I’m pointing this out because we really should no longer be accepting excuses from huge brands and brand collaborations that don’t include plus sizes. It’s not impossible and many “smaller” brands are doing it. The collection goes up to size 24 and as a 24/26 the pieces for me well. Even the arms which I often struggle with even with pieces from plus brands. Love to see it. More inclusivity 👏🏾💕 #andigetdressed



Kellie Brown is a plus-sized fashion blogger and brand consultant. She has bold style and unapologetic confidence. She’s consulted for some of the biggest companies on diversity and inclusion, and started the hashtag #fatatfashionweek. Past partnerships include Sunglass Hut and Nike! When thinking about diversifying your influencer roaster, it’s important to remember size diversity as well.

@Disabster

Abby Catherine is a Nigerian-American, mother and content creator. As a mother I am a little biased towards Abby, as I think she’s doing an awesome job mothering. But she’s also doing an amazing job creating eye-catching content using beautiful colors. If you’re looking to partner with a micro influencer who has a unique style and is outspoken about her beliefs-- Abby would be a great choice. 

@christinavega_



Still holding on to my summer glow for dear life!! 😂💕 Who wants to win a trip to The Bahamas AND be a part of giving back to a great cause? 🙋🏽‍♀️🏝☀️🐠🐚🍹 . @elfcosmetics is having their 4th annual #Beautyscape2019 contest! 💃🏽 You can win a trip to The Bahamas + partner with e.l.f. Cosmetics to create their Summer 2020 Collection + have a chance to win $10K!! For EVERY contest entry @elfcosmetics will donate $1 to @unicefusa for The Bahamas!!🙏🏽 . I had the honor of being a part of last year’s e.l.f Beautyscape in New Orleans and it was an amazing experience! I STILL can not get over that trip. So you better believe we are trying out again this year and I highly recommend you do too!! Check out elfbeautyscape.com for details! Sending all the entries lots of positive vibes xo . Stay tuned for full products deets for this lewk! . . . . . #elfcontest #beautyscape2019 #elfbeautyscape #colorfuleyes #muanyc #makeupartistnyc #instabeauty #elfcosmetics #makeupartistsworldwide #tropicalvibes #beautyscape2019



As a curly haired woman myself, I love getting all the hair inspiration from Christina Vega. She’s a professional makeup artist and a member of the #SephoraSquad. What beauty brand wouldn’t want to collab with Christina’s perfect eyebrows and bold eyeshadow looks? 

@lefevrediary

Amy Julliette Lefévre may be one of the most stylish women on Instagram. She’s an influencer and model based in NYC with an affinity for neutral tones and vintage style. Her wardrobe is a combination of total sophistication and sensuality. I’d highly recommend partnering with Amy if you’re looking for an influencer with a strong sense of personal style who looks amazing in every outfit she wears!

Ensuring that your influencer partners reflect meaningful diversity is a great step, but it is not the only step. I encourage marketers and the brands they represent to keep pushing to make social justice a part of your company’s DNA. If you want to learn more about how to do this, Traackr had a great conversation with the social media team for TPH by Taraji around the role of brands during a social justice movement. Take a listen here.  


Share the love

