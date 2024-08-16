Over the past few years, consumers have done a deep dive on how to take care of their skin and hair.

In 2020, during the pandemic, we saw many folks delving into educational skincare content — wanting to know what exact ingredients work for their exact skin type.

Then, later, we saw a similar movement in the hair care category where many were paying attention to ingredients that could be good (or damaging) for specific hair types, porosities, and more.

This deep interest in skincare and hair care has not faded since. In fact, Traackr’s recent State of Influence: Beauty report found that engagement with beauty creator content on social media is on the rise, when comparing data from H1 2024 vs H1 2023. More specifically, the skincare and hair care categories saw a +44% and +17% increase in engagements, and +49% increase and +37% increase in video views, respectively.

So what types of trends are beauty creators and their audiences interested in?

Biotech Beauty: Trending in Beauty Influencer Marketing

One of the trends that has risen, and touched both skincare and hair care is biotechnology and bioengineered products.

While skincare content received the largest number of mentions and engagements, haircare content mentioning biotech saw much larger increases across key metrics when comparing H1 2024 vs H1 2023.

Skincare Content Mentioning Biotech Terms, Comparing H1 2024 vs H1 2023

+74% activated influencers, +69% mentions

+22% engagements, +8% video views

Some of the skincare products that were most mentioned amongst beauty creators included Beekman 1802’s Biotech Vegan milk Shine-Free line, Odacite Derm-Restore Super Serum, and Lancer Skincare’s Gravity Defying Moisturizer.

Hair Care Content Mentioning “Biotech” Terms, Comparing H1 2024 vs H1 2023

+161% activated influencers, +169% mentions

+382% engagements, +257% video views

Some of the hair care products that were most mentioned amongst beauty creators included Function of Beauty’s SOS Biotech Powered Repair lineup, and K18’s AirWash™️ Dry Shampoo.

