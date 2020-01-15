Matters of Influence
Categories
How to
Success stories
Top Influencers
Trending at Traackr
Topics
Finding Influencers
Influencer Marketing Analytics
Marketing Technology
Influencer Relationship Management
Traackr
Case Studies
Social Selling
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
B2B Marketing
Influencer Engagement
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Best Practices
Product
for Brands
Traackr provides brand managers and marketing teams with influencer discovery, streamlined workflows and performance reporting.
for AGENCIES
Traackr empowers agencies with a global influencer database, rich audience data and simply reporting tools to deliver insights to clients.
INFLUENCER MARKET BENCHMARK
Benchmark your brand among influencer content in a given market and measure the performance of your influencer strategies.
Use Cases
Influencer Discovery
Campaign & Program Reporting
Influencer Vetting
Influencer Marketing Benchmarking
Relationship Management
Campaign Management
Brand Safety & Values Match
Customers
Resources
Blog
About Us
Featured Articles

Attribution & A/B Testing Within The Marketing Landscape

December 26, 2014
Traackr

Recently we published our take on the marketing technology landscape. We studied enterprise marketing trends, brands that are undergoing digital marketing transformations (like Philips), and additional successful digital models of our customers. 

Marketing Tech Stack of the modern CMO: Top tools in the marketing technology landscape

Now after receiving your insightful feedback, we decided to update our original model with some great suggestions.

Two suggested categories for the landscape include Attribution and  A/B Testing software.

The Role of Attribution and A/B Testing in Modern Marketing

In today’s fragmented marketing environment; the buyer’s journey consists of various touchpoints across platforms such as trade shows, social media, paid and earned media. The need to define attribution to each of these touchpoints is necessary to determine the effectiveness of tactics within a marketing campaign. With vendors like; ConvertoAdometry, and C3 Metrics, marketers are turning to these tools to help them define and measure multi-touch campaigns online and offline.

SiriusDecisions estimates that 67% of the buyer’s journey is now performed through digital channels. Increased  interconnectivity and the rise of The Zero Moment of Truth encourages marketers to optimize the interaction between the buyer and their website landing pages.

Modern buyer journey

Marketers are now able to remove the guesswork out of landing page design and make data driven decisions using tools such as WingifyOptimizely, and Adobe Target.

With the addition of Attribution and A/B Testing software categories, the marketing technology landscape is widespread, with 10 key categories: Content Marketing, Publishing and Engagement, Influence Marketing, Social Media Listening, Social Analytics, Web Analytics, Automation and Email, PR Database, Attribution, and A/B Testing. Modern marketers are now faced with tough decisions on how to best allocate their marketing budgets across these tools, as well balancing spend with program needs. What does your marketing technology landscape look like for 2015 (or 2016)?

Share this with your colleagues

Matters of Influence
Answering every influencer marketing question you’ve ever had.

Topics

Finding Influencers
Influencer Marketing Analytics
Marketing Technology
Influencer Relationship Management
Traackr
Case Studies
Social Selling
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
B2B Marketing
Influencer Engagement
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Best Practices

Most Recent

Trending at Traackr
Why Identifying Gaming Influencers Requires a Different Approach
Popular gamers are on the rise and starting to rival influencer counterparts in other sectors in terms of their power and influence.
January 15, 2020
Trending at Traackr
Traackr’s Top 19 of 2019
Last year our customers managed more than a thousand campaigns, vetting hundreds of thousands of profiles and activating influencers in 43 countries.
January 7, 2020
Trending at Traackr
The Biggest Influencer Fails of 2019
From scamstagrammers to photoshop-fails, we're breaking down the most jaw-dropping, disgraceful and just plain confusing influencer moments of the year.
December 17, 2019
Subscribe to monthly influencer marketing insights from your peers.