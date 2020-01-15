Recently we published our take on the marketing technology landscape. We studied enterprise marketing trends, brands that are undergoing digital marketing transformations (like Philips), and additional successful digital models of our customers.

Now after receiving your insightful feedback, we decided to update our original model with some great suggestions.

Two suggested categories for the landscape include Attribution and A/B Testing software.

The Role of Attribution and A/B Testing in Modern Marketing

In today’s fragmented marketing environment; the buyer’s journey consists of various touchpoints across platforms such as trade shows, social media, paid and earned media. The need to define attribution to each of these touchpoints is necessary to determine the effectiveness of tactics within a marketing campaign. With vendors like; Converto, Adometry, and C3 Metrics, marketers are turning to these tools to help them define and measure multi-touch campaigns online and offline.

SiriusDecisions estimates that 67% of the buyer’s journey is now performed through digital channels. Increased interconnectivity and the rise of The Zero Moment of Truth encourages marketers to optimize the interaction between the buyer and their website landing pages.

Marketers are now able to remove the guesswork out of landing page design and make data driven decisions using tools such as Wingify, Optimizely, and Adobe Target.

With the addition of Attribution and A/B Testing software categories, the marketing technology landscape is widespread, with 10 key categories: Content Marketing, Publishing and Engagement, Influence Marketing, Social Media Listening, Social Analytics, Web Analytics, Automation and Email, PR Database, Attribution, and A/B Testing. Modern marketers are now faced with tough decisions on how to best allocate their marketing budgets across these tools, as well balancing spend with program needs. What does your marketing technology landscape look like for 2015 (or 2016)?