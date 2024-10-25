Sneakers have made a comeback.

Whether it’s minimalist or maximalist, street style or high fashion, sneakers are getting incorporated into more looks. And, they aren’t just there for comfort’s sake, they’re there for looks too. Creators and consumers aren’t just wearing sneakers with casual looks, but also dressing them up with dresses, skirts, slacks, and more traditionally “formal” looks.

As the interest in sneakers amongst the fashion community has grown, a few brands have stood out as favorites. After analyzing data from the past year, Traackr discovered that Adidas is one of those top brand favorites.

Keep reading to discover some of the creators and trends that are incorporating Adidas sneakers.

Adidas Sneakers: Trending in Fashion Influencer Marketing

According to Traackr’s fashion influencer marketing data, creators and their audiences have shown an increased interest in Adidas sneakers. In particular, in the past year creators and their audiences have shown an increased interest in Adidas Sambas, SL72s, and Spezials.

Content Mentioning Adidas Sneakers, Comparing Jan 2023 - Aug 2023 vs Jan 2024 - Aug 2024

+92% activated influencers

+82% mentions

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the top performing content were GRWM (get ready with me), OOTD (outfit of the day), or photos and videos where creators showed how they style outfits with Adidas shoes. Some of the creators that produced high performing content mentioning Adidas sneakers:

To get fashion influencer marketing strategies, insights, and trends delivered directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

‍