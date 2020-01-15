Based on the influencer marketing programs our awesome customers have built, we analyzed the drivers behind their success and identified 9 guiding principles for influencer marketing. From “Think beyond demographics” to “Create experiences”, they’re simple tips that will help you find the right influencers and build relationships with them.

We spell out these tips in the slideshow below. Enjoy!

9 tipsforinfluencermarketing from Traackr

How about you? What values and principles guide your relationships with the people who matter to you?

You can read more about a framework for influencer marketing here and here.