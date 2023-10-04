Influencers make powerful partners because of the diversity of content that they can create. Their content can educate, inspire, and storytell in ways that brand-owned content cannot.

That being said, finding the right influence partners can be difficult. This is why we bring you lists of top influencers from various industries. Our goal is to help you discover new potential partners and content styles so you can make your next influencer marketing campaign the best one yet.

We’ve covered travel, beauty, fashion, activewear, fitness, and more already (see the full archive of top influencers lists). This time, we’re sharing 6 rising and top influencers in the beverage industry! Below you’ll find their names and handles for you to peruse, but if you want a deeper dive on each influencer (their stats, content, and why we think they’re compelling) download our full report.

6 Rising and Top Influencers in the Beverage Industry

David Jordan Melia: @SpeakEasierUK

Lucia Palm: @lucialoveswine

Ludovic Bretel: @art.cocktail.bzh

Georgia Panagopoulou: @wine.gini

Sanjay Ghosh: @cocktailsindia2016

Stephanie Whaler: @bevsbybeverly

Download the full report on top influencers in the beverage industry to see their stats, content, and more!