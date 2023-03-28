Fashion trends from 2022 gained popularity in multiple ways — from the runway, to the red carpet, to get-ready-with-me (GRWM) fashion influencer content.

Fashion influencers and celebrity “it girls” have sparked some of the internet's most talked about aesthetics, and we dug into the data so we could share an analysis of six fashion trends that took the year by storm.

All data below is taken from Traackr's 2023 Fashion State of Influence report. It compares Jan 2021 - Dec 2021 vs Jan 2022 - Dec 2022, in order to get a full year-over-year comparison.

6 Fashion Influencer Trends to Watch

Fashion influencer trend #1: monochromatic Barbiecore

The Barbiecore (a fashion trend that incorporates all pink clothing) was started by Valentino’s presentation of its all-pink Fall 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week in September. Pieces from the Valentino line were seen across red carpets in the months that followed on the likes of Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Vanessa Hudgens, and Jenna Ortega.

However, Valentino’s show was just the tip of the iceberg with this trend. It made it into the influencer world in a big way, with the data showing a surge of content and interest involving the trend.

Content mentioning Barbiecore across all platforms, comparing 2022 vs 2021:

+328,133% mentions

+330,494% engagements

+844,997% video views

Fashion influencer trend #2: back to basics with ballet flats

Ballet flats are making a big comeback heading into 2023. Fashion icons like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Zoe Kravitz have all been recently seen out and about in this minimalist footwear. The most popular pair from this fashion trend came from Miu Miu, with #muimiuballetflats going viral on TikTok (over 9.6M views to date).

Content mentioning ballet flats across all platforms, comparing 2022 vs 2021:

+94% mentions

+591% engagements

+1,000% video views

Fashion influencer trend #3: upcycling and thrift flipping

As reselling saw a surge in popularity in 2022, so did upcycling and “thrift flipping” fashion trends. Many of the top-performing posts were videos where fashion influencers showed a thrifted item that they resewed into something that was a current fashion trend or new. This is yet another indication that sustainable fashion is here to stay!

Content mentioning upcycling and thrift flipping across all platforms, comparing 2022 vs 2021:

+4% mentions

+3% engagements

46% video views

Fashion influencer trend #4: the reemergence of UGGs

Seen recently being worn by Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber, it seems like UGG boots are everywhere (again) all of a sudden. But, this time around it's the classic platform bootie that has emerged into the spotlight! With the help of fashion influencers, this fashion trend has translated to social as well and seems to be resonating with consumers.

Content mentioning platform Uggs across all platforms, comparing 2022 vs 2021:

+6,529% mentions

+1,526,538% engagements

Fashion influencer trend #5: tote bags

From oversized, extreme takes on the bag to more practical versions, tote bags have been making a comeback in a big way. One bag in particular – The L.L. Bean Boat and Tote – went viral on TikTok, with content mentioning the ironic customizable bag racking up over 1.5B views on the platform to date. Other often-mentioned bags come from Coach, Marc Jacobs, and Longchamp.

Content mentioning tote bags across all platforms, comparing 2022 vs 2021:

+10% mentions in activated fashion influencers

+4% mentions

+48% video views

Fashion influencer trend #6: Indie Sleaze

In 2022, dark and moody indie sleaze looks grew in popularity amongst Gen Z and Millennials. And the retro-themed, Y2K inspired fashion trend is on target to continue heading into 2023.

Content mentioning indie sleaze across all platforms, comparing 2022 vs 2021:

+1,744% mentions

+3,695% engagements

+3,225% video views

‍

Even more interesting? Indie Sleaze seems to be a part of a bigger “dark and moody” trend shift. In fact, this dark and moody style even made it into the beauty world as soft-goth glam looks trended amongst beauty influencers.

Learn more about the fashion trends and strategies that we saw being used by some of the top fashion brands and fashion influencers in our 2023 Fashion State of Influence report.

‍