By connecting people to people, the social web created an ecosystem for consumers, users, employees to talk to one another, exchange ideas, transact, and organize at a scale we have yet to grasp. In this collaborative web, ruled by the social customer, modern sales professionals need to reinvent the Art of Selling to incorporate social into their selling strategy.

To bring social into your selling process, you need to build a foundation for success. Much like a modern marketer will set up a process for creating content that educates their audience, a social selling expert will find ways to share useful content at meaningful moments with their potential buyers. Your goal will be to establish and nurture a strong personal brand and find the right types of content to share. Building up your social selling foundation won’t happen overnight, but when the effects kick in, you’ll be in a strategic position very difficult to unseat.

Influencers can accelerate your ramp-up and help you get the most out of your efforts. Here are a few ways influencers can help you excel at social selling.

5 Ways Influencers Help You Sell from Traackr