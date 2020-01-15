Every 60 seconds, Facebook users share 2.4 million pieces of content. Google receives over 4 million search queries. And email users send 204 million messages.¹

To quote the infamous Ferris Bueller, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” The marketing ecosystem seems to be no different, as it continues to surge at an increasingly alarming rate. As a marketer, how do you keep up? With data moving at what feels like the speed of light, it is critical to maintain a crisp level of education and professional development.

If you’re a marketer, then I guarantee we have something in common. Marketers are flexible thinkers who roll their up sleeves and keep their eyes on the prize. Marketers are the face of their companies and build relationships with people who can move the needle. And marketers are constantly trying to improve themselves, their skills and their marketing tactics. That’s why marketers keep abreast of innovations around them, and to do so might head to Salesforce Connections to see marketing greatness in action. With over 100 breakout and hands-on training sessions, attendees gain valuable knowledge from the brightest minds in marketing. Are you planning to attend? Traackr’s very own influencer marketing expert, Peter Van Brunt, will be in attendance.

If you are attending, we’ve created a breakdown of the 10 most inspirational people to see at Salesforce Connections. Here are the people you won’t want to miss.

1. Scott Kelly - History-Making U.S. Astronaut & Retired U.S. Navy Captain

How do you get more inspirational than a history-making astronaut (as opposed to a regular astronaut)? Scott will share life lessons and personal stories that reveal unique and valuable advice on pushing one’s own limits, such as long term deprivation from Earth. Sounds like something marketers could learn from!

2. Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin - Co-Founders & Co-CEOs, the Skimm

We are all immersed in content (see stats above), so how could we ever consider having time to open a newspaper? theSkimm is a company that makes it easier to be smarter. Reaching millions of subscribers, theSkimm is the most concise way to get a comprehensive view of world happenings, no contest. (If you are not already subscribed you should seriously consider doing so.) Carly and Danielle have been recognized by Forbes 30 under 30 in Media 2015, Adweek’s Young Influentials 2015, and by Goldman Sachs Builders and Innovators Summit as one of the most 100 Intriguing Entrepreneurs in 2014. Not bad for two college friends.

3. Barbara Agoglia, Chief Marketing Officer, Global Commercial Payments, American Express

Today’s business landscape is more customer centric than ever. As the CMO, Global Commercial Payments at American Express, Barbara puts the customer at the center of everything she does. She is focused on designing an ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of businesses around the world. As transformation agents, marketers could learn a ton from Barbara’s insights, including her commitment to helping to connect with people.

4. Antonio Sciuto - Executive Vice President & CMO, Nestle Waters, North America

Talk about keeping your eye on the prize. If you aspire to lead an organization like Antonio’s, pay attention. He oversees innovation, consumer insight, digital and eCommerce, media and communication, and strategy and business development at Nestle Waters. Prior to joining Nestle Waters, Antonio was a consultant at McKinsey & Company and spent seven years at Procter & Gamble.

5. Dan Visnick - Managing Director, Global Marketing, Change.org

As marketers, change is part of our DNA. Dan Visnick is the Managing Director of global marketing for Change.org, the world’s largest social empowerment platform which enables 135 million users to start, join and win campaigns for change. Dan manages all consumer and sales marketing for the company, including user acquisition, engagement, retention, and marketing communications.

Without stellar research, your marketing plan is just an idea. Marketers rely on analyst firms, such as The Altimeter Group, to help them stay ahead of the latest trends in research and technology. Susan conducts independent research on the smart, well-considered and ethical use of data. Global executives rely on her to advise them on data and analytics strategy around these topics. Plus, she works with technology innovators to help them refine their roadmaps and go-to-market plans. Learning from someone like Susan is key to staying competitive and informed. The tips you learn from her could be your next competitive advantage.

7. Mathew Sweezey, Principal, Marketing Insights, Salesforce

Mathew is a must-follow presence on Twitter, trust me. He is a new breed of marketer born digital, and social. He authors Clickz.com on marketing automation, writes for multiple blogs, and has been featured in multiple authoritative publications. His work has been quoted in several books, including “The ReTargeting Playbook” (which is a must read for any marketer).

8. Caitlin Angeloff, Global Social Strategy & Operations, DocuSign

Caitlin’s role is perfectly aligned to where most marketers are headed. As the head of Global Social Strategy & Operations, Caitlin oversees the intersection of social media strategy, content and audience management, including all established and emerging social media channels. Plus, she heads up listening & analysis, customer care, the DocuSign blog, social advocacy and influencer programs, tools & platforms...the list goes on and on. Most importantly, she manages a team of brilliant digital natives who keep her ahead of the curve.

9. Jay Baer, President, Social Media, Content Marketing Strategist, Convince & Convert

Jay is the world’s most retweeted person among digital marketers, totally #twittergoals. He’s a renowned business strategist, keynote speaker and the New York Times best-selling author of five books. Jay helps business people get and keep more customers. Advising more than 700 companies since 1994, including brands like Nike, this guy truly needs no introduction. As the creator of five multi-million dollar companies, what more could you need from this Salesforce Connections speaker?

10. Lauren Vargas, Chief Marketing Technologist, Aetna

Is there a cooler sounding job than Chief Marketing Technologist? Maybe, as she goes by the “Mad Hatter”, and was named by The Economist Intelligence Unit as one of the top 25 social business leaders. With a recent Masters of Liberal Arts, Museum Studies, from Harvard, Lauren is now pursuing her PhD. As a professional and adjunct university instructor, she helps companies and students to foster authentic relationships built on trust through conservations and participatory media. Clearly, Lauren gets what matters.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing at the event? Send a tweet to Peter Van Brunt or Traackr and and let us know!

