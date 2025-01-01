Our hiring practices are guided by principles of fairness and equity, ensuring that candidates with all backgrounds, identities, and experiences are given an opportunity to thrive. We believe that diversity fuels innovation and creativity, and we are passionate about fostering a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to bring their unique perspectives to the table.

When we hire, we assemble a team that meets our business objectives and reflects the rich diversity of our global remote workforce. By nurturing an environment of inclusivity and belonging, we ensure that Traackr is a place where every employee can flourish, grow, and make a significant impact.

Our interview process is thoughtfully structured and transparent. We prioritize the competencies essential for success in the role and use behavioral-based questions to evaluate how your experiences align with our core values and business objectives.

Structured Interviews: Every candidate is asked the same set of questions, ensuring consistency and fairness in evaluation. This approach minimizes bias, making the process more objective and equitable.

Every candidate is asked the same set of questions, ensuring consistency and fairness in evaluation. This approach minimizes bias, making the process more objective and equitable. Behavioral-Based Questions: We aim to predict future performance by focusing on past experiences. These questions allow us to fairly compare how candidates have handled similar situations, providing deeper insights into their potential fit with our team.

The Interview Process at Traackr

This is a general outline of our interview process; please note that the order and specific assignments may vary by role and location. We aim to provide you with a clear understanding of what to expect during the interview process at Traackr. Your recruiter will guide you through each stage and provide more specific details for the role you are interviewing for.

1. Application or Recruiter Contact:

Whether you apply directly or are contacted by a recruiter, the process begins with an introductory call with the Recruiter.

2. Introductory Call with Recruiter

Get to know us, and let us get to know you.

During this video call, we’ll explore your past work experience, your motivations for engaging with us, and your career aspirations. We'll also discuss your salary expectations and notice period. In turn, we’ll provide you with detailed insights into the opportunity at Traackr, including the role's expected outcomes, potential challenges, and the next steps in our recruitment process. This conversation is designed to ensure a mutual fit and set the stage for potential collaboration.

3. Interview with Hiring Manager

A deep dive into your skills and experiences.

This stage offers a deeper exploration of your skills and experiences. During this conversation, you'll meet your potential manager and revisit your previous roles and work history. The interview will include behavioral questions, where you’ll describe past situations relevant to the challenges and requirements of the role. This is your chance to showcase how your experience aligns with the position. The Hiring Manager will also provide insights into the daily responsibilities and their management style. Be sure to prepare questions to gather all the information you need.

4. Interview with Peer

Further exploration of your fit within our team and culture.

In this phase, you'll have the opportunity to meet a member of the team. One of your potential colleagues will lead this interview, including behavioral questions related to your past roles. You’ll gain insight into their experience at the company, how the team collaborates, and some of the challenges they face as a team. This conversation is crucial for you to understand the team dynamic and environment, so be sure to prepare questions to gather all the information you need.

5. Assignment

Showcase your abilities through a practical assignment. Please note not all roles will require an assignment stage.

As part of our recruitment process, you'll receive an assignment tailored to the role you’re applying for. These take-home projects are designed to be completed within 2 hours and should generally be submitted within 7 days of being assigned. Examples of these assignments include:

Preparing a presentation

Completing a coding task (for engineering roles)

Writing a use case

Each assignment is crafted to assess your skills relevant to the role.

6. Interview with Another Department

Showcase your cross-departmental collaboration skills.

In this interview you'll meet with a manager or representative from a department you’ll actively collaborate with. As an international company, we highly value collaboration and smooth information flow. This is your chance to highlight impactful projects from your past and demonstrate how you've successfully worked with other departments. During this video call, you’ll also gain a deeper understanding of our company culture and what drives us as professionals at Traackr.

7. Interview with CEO

Align with the Company’s vision

Congratulations on reaching the final step of your recruitment journey! This is your chance to showcase your learning agility and ambitions and to see if our company’s direction aligns with your values and aspirations. It’s important to make sure this is a great fit for both of us, so take this opportunity to ask questions and learn more about where we’re headed.

8. Offer/References/Background Checks

If successful, we’ll extend an offer, followed by reference checks and background verification.

We will ask you to provide three references, preferably from two previous managers and one colleague.

‍

Explore our open positions and if you feel there is a fit, we look forward to speaking with you!