What would it take to close the income gap in the creator economy? We partnered with the American Influencer Council (AIC) to drive awareness and get more insight into this question.



The report, Breaking Barriers: Why We Must Close the Influencer Income Gap, surveyed over 100 career creators to further understand the barriers influencers face to earn a livable wage.

Snapshot of the survey results:

50% percent of respondents make less than $100k annually.

43% of creators indicated they face discrimination when pursuing brand deals.

65% of career creators have an opportunity to digitize the way they track their cash flow.

47% of the responders felt stressed about their finances.

32% of those surveyed revealed that their mental health was a top area affected by financial stress, followed by 22% who disclosed it impacted their creativity.



The report also features expert comments from leaders at Collectively, Digital Brand Architects, Ole Henriksen, Voss Digital, G&B Talent, Clara for Creators, Creative Juice, and UCLA Extension.



Download the Breaking Barriers Trend Report