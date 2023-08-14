What would it take to close the income gap in the creator economy? We partnered with the American Influencer Council (AIC) to drive awareness and get more insight into this question.
The report, Breaking Barriers: Why We Must Close the Influencer Income Gap, surveyed over 100 career creators to further understand the barriers influencers face to earn a livable wage.
Snapshot of the survey results:
The report also features expert comments from leaders at Collectively, Digital Brand Architects, Ole Henriksen, Voss Digital, G&B Talent, Clara for Creators, Creative Juice, and UCLA Extension.