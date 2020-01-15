Did you know that the average human attention span is now shorter than a goldfish’s? That’s right. According to a study from Microsoft Corp., humans are only able to focus for about 8 seconds (down from 12 seconds since the year 2000). Although this may be an interesting tidbit, what does this have to do with your brand’s marketing strategy?

What is the solution?

In today’s ever-changing marketing landscape, content needs to be created and amplified with the audience’s attention span in mind. Consumers make split-second decisions in order to quickly satisfy their wants and needs–and ignore everything else. What’s more, consumers turn to those they trust in order to make these choices. Consumers now trust authoritative content twice as much as branded content or ads. How can you augment your content marketing strategy to capture their attention? Work with influencers.

It’s no secret that content marketing and influencer marketing can complement and boost each other in various ways. Nearly three quarters (71%) of businesses created more content in 2015 compared to 2014, but only 12% feel they have an optimized content marketing strategy. As you look forward and plan your 2016 content, you have a huge opportunity to amplify content with influencers. Plus, you can work with influencers to co-publish amazing content and repurpose that content in many ways. By working with influencers you can rise above the noise, be heard by your audience, and get your content shared more than your competitors.

Ready to learn more?

As a marketer, the chances are high that you’re doing content marketing; but, you should be doing influencer marketing as well. If not, you’re missing a key piece of the puzzle. Join us to learn actionable steps to help you integrate an influencer marketing strategy into your content marketing plan. We’ve partnered with Neal Schaffer, Co-Founder of Social Tools Summit and CEO at Maximize Your Social, to bring you a live webinar discussing the Crossroads of Content Marketing and Influencer Strategy. Katie Paterson, our Director of Marketing, will reveal the role influencers play in optimizing your content strategy, the types of content you can produce with influencers, and how to measure the success of influencer relationships. This will be a live event on Wednesday, January 13th at 11am PST. You don’t want to miss it!

Attend this webinar and you will learn how to:

Actively listen to influencers for content insights and partnership opportunities

Integrate influencer marketing into your 2016 content strategy

Analyze and measure influencer marketing ROI

If you can’t attend, sign up and we will send you a recording of the webinar after the live event.

If you would like to come prepared with questions or are interested in learning more about content marketing and influencer strategy, download The Ultimate Guide to Content Marketing and Influencer Strategy. We look forward to seeing you at the webinar on Wednesday, January 13th at 11am PST.